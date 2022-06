According to the Five Guys website, the popular fast-casual hamburger chain has three locations in Loudoun County currently. Now, we’ve learned about plans for a fourth. The Burn has confirmed that Five Guys has signed a deal to come to the Flagship Commons retail plaza in Ashburn. That’s right next door to the giant Flagship Carwash that opened recently near the intersection of Loudoun County Parkway and Russell Branch Parkway.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO