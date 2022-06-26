ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Police Investigating W. Logan St. Shooting

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s assistance for information in reference to this shooting incident. Authorities state that on June 19, 2022, at 4:19 am, 39th District officers responded to a report of a shooting at...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 8

Related
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Detectives Search for Robbery Suspect

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Central Detective Division of the Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in released photos. Authorities state that on June 20, 2022, at 9:22 pm, an unknown black male entered the Target store located at 1128 Chestnut St and was walking around the store placing numerous items into a Target basket. The suspect then passed all points of sale and exited the store. As the suspect fleeing from police when he pointed what turned out to be a toy handgun at the officer. The male then discarded the toy and items on the ground and continued to flee.
CBS Philly

Police Hope Surveillance Video Will Help Solve Deadly Shooting In Philadelphia’s Oak Lane Section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope surveillance video can help them solve a deadly shooting in Oak Lane. Investigators found several bullet casings on the 6400 block of North Broad Street. That’s where a 20-year-old man was shot just before 10:30 p.m. He died a short time later after being shot in the neck and torso. Police identified the victim as Zamir Syrus. No arrest has been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
CBS Philly

Arson Suspect Arrested In Connection To Fire, Building Collapse That Killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A building owner has been arrested and charged with arson in a fire and collapse that killed Philadelphia Fire Lt. Sean Williamson. The arrest of Al-Alshraf Khalil comes less than two weeks after the deadly collapse in North Philadelphia. Khalil is charged with arson and lying to federal investigators concerning his whereabouts at the time of the fire. Court documents allege Khalil told federal agents he wasn’t in the area of 3rd Street and Indiana Avenue despite surveillance video and other evidence placing him there. According to sources, the charges rising to homicide are still in play. “Arson killed Lieutenant...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Robber Attempts to Steal Woman’s Scooter

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Detectives in Philadelphia are seeking the public’s help identifying the individual seen in a released video. Authorities state that on Saturday, June 25th, 2022, at 3:00 pm, the victim, a 51-year-old female, parked her electric scooter outside of a property on the 1600 block of Brandywine Street. While trying to enter a property, an unknown black male approached and attempted to steal the electric scooter. The victim fought with the offender and was able to stop him from taking it. During the struggle, the suspect bit the right hand of the victim and threatened to kill her. When several passersby came to her aid, the suspect was scared away.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Violent Crime#Nike
MyChesCo

Police Attempt to Identify Bank Fraud Suspect in Bucks County

PERKASIE, PA — The Perkasie Borough Police say they are investigating a Theft/Fraud incident that occurred on June 10, 2022, at approximately 1:28 PM. The pictured White female suspect, operating the pictured vehicle, entered the drive-through lane at the Perkasie branch of the American Heritage Credit Union located on Walnut Street in Perkasie Borough, Bucks County. She presented the teller with a withdrawal slip for $3,000 from an account belonging to a female whose purse (containing identification and banking account information) was stolen from her vehicle in Bryn Mawr on May 21, 2022.
PERKASIE, PA
Daily Beast

Philadelphia Man Charged With Lying to Feds About Blaze That Killed Firefighter

A Philadelphia man is accused of lying to a federal agent in connection with a blaze that killed a firefighter on June 18. The suspect, identified as Al-Ashraf Khalil in a criminal complaint obtained by The Daily Beast, owns the building in which the fire started, and was seen nearby acting suspiciously in the moments immediately before the structure went up in flames, according to the complaint. He later told ATF agents that he was at home during the blaze. However, the feds say, Khalil was caught in surveillance video on the scene. Khalil, who has not been charged with the alleged arson itself, does not yet have a lawyer listed in court records and was unable to be reached for comment. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms is set to hold a news conference about the case at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Taco Bell in Bala Cynwyd

BALA CYNWYD, PA — The Lower Merion Township Police say they are investigating a Commercial Robbery that occurred on June 21, 2022, at approximately 9:41 PM. The pictured Black male suspect entered the Taco Bell restaurant on West City Avenue in Bala Cynwyd, Lower Merion Township, Montgomery County. After placing an order and paying with cash, he waved to two additional Black male suspects who entered the restaurant brandishing firearms. Suspect one demanded money from the cash registers and safe; however, the employee was only able to access the register. This same suspect placed the currency in a red bag that he had concealed on his person. During the robbery, one of the additional two suspects discharged his weapon into the ceiling. The three suspects were wearing dark clothing and their faces were concealed. They were armed with what appeared to be semi-automatic firearms.
BALA CYNWYD, PA
MyChesCo

Do You Recognize These Tattoos? Help Police ID Theft Suspect in Lancaster County

EPHRATA, PA — The Ephrata Police say they are investigating a Theft incident that occurred on May 31, 2022, at approximately 6:15 PM. The pictured suspect reportedly entered an AT&T store located at 839 E Main St Ste 500, Ephrata, Lancaster County, and indicated an interest in purchasing a new phone. While a store employee was distracted, the suspect took possession of the employee’s personal iPhone 12 Pro, valued at $1,200, and placed it in his pocket. The suspect informed the victim he needed to return to his vehicle to retrieve his identification. He subsequently entered the pictured gold-colored SUV, possibly an Acura, and fled the scene in possession of the stolen phone, the location of which was last tracked to the Philadelphia area. The suspect has tattoos on his right elbow and lower left leg.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot to death in broad daylight shooting in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man was shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday afternoon in North Philadelphia. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2300 block of West Montgomery Avenue around 2 p.m. for reports of gunfire. Police found the victim - an unidentified man -...
CBS Philly

Police: Homeless Man Allegedly Stabs 15-Year-Old Boy In Self-Defense In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say a homeless man stabbed a 15-year-old boy in the neck at 15th and JFK in Center City on Tuesday night. It happened just before 8 p.m. Police say the suspect told investigators a group of teenagers was throwing things at him and he stabbed the teen in self-defense. The teen is in stable condition. So far, no charges have been filed.
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Hit by Police Vehicle Off South Street

A woman was left in critical condition after she was struck by a police vehicle off of South Street in Philadelphia Tuesday morning. Philadelphia police said an officer driving a PPD vehicle hit the woman at South 9th and South streets in the Bella Vista neighborhood shortly after 9 a.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Adult and Juvenile Arrested for Wilmington’s June 24th Shooting

WILMINGTON, DE — A Wilmington Police investigation has resulted in arrests in connection with a June 24th shooting incident. Authorities state that on June 24th at approximately 3:42 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of 24th and Tatnall Streets. Police located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim and a 12-year-old male gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Police also located an 18-year-old male gunshot victim who was transported to the hospital in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Woman In Critical Condition After Struck By Police Vehicle In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say an officer crashed into a pedestrian on Tuesday morning in South Philadelphia. The accident happened at 9th and South Streets in the city’s Bella Vista neighborhood. Police say a 55-year-old woman was walking when she was hit just after 9 a.m. She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. No further information is available at this time. 
Daily Voice

Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting At South Jersey Apartment Complex: Prosecutor

A 22-year-old man from Burlington County has been charged in the fatal shooting of another man in an apartment complex parking lot, authorities said. Teon Macklin-Goodwine, of the Tory Estates apartments in Clementon, was charged with murder, robbery and weapons offenses in connection with the killing, according to Burlington County Acting Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher.
MyChesCo

Man Wanted on Multiple Warrants in Chester County

EXTON, PA — The West Whiteland Township Police Department announced they hold multiple warrants for the arrest of 24-year-old Khyleil A. Triplette. The two arrest warrants were issued by Chester County Magisterial District Court 15-4-03 on June 21, 2022. The first is in connection to an incident that occurred at the Marshalls & HomeGoods store located at 436 W. Lincoln Hwy. in Exton, Pennsylvania. The second is in connection to an incident that occurred at the Homesense home furnishing store located at 107 E. Swedesford Rd. in Exton. In both, Triplette is charged with Retail Theft and Receiving Stolen Property.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy