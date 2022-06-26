1 taken to hospital after crash in Dayton

(wsfurlan/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

DAYTON — One person was injured after a crash in Dayton Sunday morning.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed crews were called to respond to the crash at North Gettysburg Avenue and Salem Avenue. The crash was reported shortly before 8:30 a.m., according to initial reports.

Dispatch records indicate the one vehicle was involved, and it was reported to have crashed into a fire hydrant.

One person was taken to an area hospital, according to dispatch.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

©2022 Cox Media Group