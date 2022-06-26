Hot Clicks: WVU Red Hot in Recruiting, Commit Reclassifies, TBT Roster + More
Reviewing some of the best from the last seven days.
FOOTBALL
Five Second-Year Players Who Could Make a Big Impact in 2022
Projecting WVU's Starting Offensive 11 vs Pitt
Projecting WVU's Starting Defensive 11 vs Pitt
TE Will Dixon Reclassifies to 2022
BASKETBALL
Breaking Down the West Virginia Region in TBT
RECRUITING
DL Corey McIntyre Jr. Commits to WVU
WR Tory Johnson Jr. Commits to WVU
CB Jordan Jackson Commits to WVU
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:
Facebook - @WVUonSI
Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .
Comments / 0