2023 DB Avery Stewart planning July decision following official visit to Florida State

The Seminoles hosted Stewart for his final visit prior to his anticipated commitment.

Florida State hosted eight official visitors over the weekend in the coaching staff's final opportunity to get recruits on campus prior to the upcoming dead period. 2023 defensive back Avery Stewart was one of the prospects to make the trip, his second to Tallahassee in less than two months.

The visit gave Stewart an opportunity to learn more about the school and the city as a whole.

"I loved it," Stewart said to NoleGameday's Dustin Lewis. "I saw a lot more new stuff because I've been here for two days now."

"I just saw a lot more about the city, the school, you know, you've got FAMU right up the street," Stewart continued. "It's like a whole big family in Tallahassee."

While Stewart spent an ample amount of the time with the coaching staff throughout the weekend, he also got to meet with some current players. They made him feel like he was already a member of the program and that meant a lot to him.

"The players made me feel like I was already a player here," Stewart said. "They made me feel like it was home. They made me feel like I was their brother. I appreciate that."

Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson has been Stewart's primary recruiter since Florida State offered him earlier this year. Woodson was attached at the hip with Stewart and his parents during the official visit.

"He really showed me that he would like me here," Stewart said. "Coach Woodson, he's always been in my ear so I appreciate it."

Prior to departing Tallahassee, the Alabama native sat down with head coach Mike Norvell in his office for a meeting. He knows that if he signs with the Seminoles, Norvell is going to push him to be the best player possible.

"Same thing. You get nothing but the truth out of him," Stewart said. "He said if you want to come here then he's going to push you to the greatest limit."

Stewart and the other visitors knew they were in for a surprise when Norvell informed them they'd be participating in a cooking competition. He teamed up with 2023 defensive end Keldric Faulk and the pair finished second. It was the first time that Stewart had cooked anything, making it a little nerve-wracking.

One thing that stood out to him was getting a better feel for how the coaches interact with the players. It's clear to Stewart that everyone in the program is closely connected.

"Seeing the relationship with the coaches have with all of the players, the coaching staff," Stewart said. "They all just connect on a different level."

Coming out of his second official visit of the summer, Stewart is planning to make a commitment in July. He doesn't have an exact date set just yet but the contenders will be the schools that made his top-6 a few months ago; Florida State, Auburn, Kentucky, Arkansas, Miami, and Michigan State.

The Seminoles are sitting in a good position to acquire Stewart ahead of his decision after his most recent trip to Tallahassee.

"I enjoyed it," Stewart said. "They're climbing the ranks."

The 6-foot-2, 184-pound defensive back is regarded as the No. 197 overall prospect, the No. 12 safety, and the No. 16 recruit in the state of Alabama in the 2023 class according to 247Sports.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the summer.



