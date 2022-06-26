‘This is what helps with the healing’: Tom Coughlin Jay Fund hosts Remembrance Weekend

JACKSONVILLE,Fla — Over the weekend, 35 local families came together to remember the children they’ve lost to cancer.

For 21 years, the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund has hosted their Remembrance Weekend which gives families a chance to reflect, receive encouragement, and also healing.

On Sunday morning, a special candlelight ceremony was held at the Sawgrass Marriott Resort.

For the Pitts Family, it’s moments like these that remind them they’re not alone.

“My girls were very different,” Melanie said. “One was very graceful and humble, and the other one was very fierce and bold and very outgoing.”

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Their first daughter, Elizabeth, passed away from acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2010.

Then, their daughter Madeline died from the same disease in 2018

The Pitts Family started attending the Jay Fund’s Remembrance Weekend in 2011 and has participated every year since.

“It’s great because we get to capture both of their personalities here,” Melanie said. “Some of these families were in treatment with us, so we know their children, they know our children.”

Today, Elizabeth would be 22 years old, and Madeline would be 17.

The theme of the weekend was Unmasking Your Grief.

Keli Coughlin is the CEO of the Tom Coughlin Jay Fund Foundation.

“It’s not the way that any of these families wanted the journey to end,” Coughlin said. “We’re really proud that we’re able to hopefully lessen some of the burdens they have and help them as they walk through that grief journey.”

One activity throughout the weekend was an art therapy project. Siblings and their parents had the chance to create masks that represent their children.

There were also breakout groups, speakers and opportunities to speak with psychosocial staff.

“It’s a real honor to have the opportunity to learn more about these precious children and to connect with their families,” Coughlin said.

The Jay Fund provides financial, emotional and practical support for families who are tackling childhood cancer.

However, the support also extends beyond that.

“This is what helps with the healing,” Melanie said.

Elizabeth and Madeline are survived by their parents, Ben and Melanie, and their younger siblings Jacob and Mary.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]