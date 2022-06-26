ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida deputies kill kidnapping suspect in shootout, rescue 2 women

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
 3 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida deputies got into a deadly shootout with a kidnapping suspect Saturday night, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.

A video release from BCSO said that the shooting happened after a pursuit that started in Osceola County, went through Indian River County, and ended in Brevard County.

Attorney for Petito family claims Roberta Laundrie sent Brian an 'odd' letter

The pursuit involved a male suspect who took two women hostage, according to officials. During the beginning of the pursuit, the suspect fired at deputies from Indian River County before crashing in a wooded part of Brevard County.

The suspect released one of the hostages after the crash but took the other with him into the area. Authorities said a team made up of Sebastian police officers, Indian River deputies, and Brevard deputies followed the suspect into the area.

The officers eventually fired back and killed the suspect, who was not named as of yet.

Authorities said the two victims were rescued and treated for their injuries — one of them being shot by the suspect.

“This was a very violent individual who was going to kill these two victims,” Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Sade' Simone ❤️
2d ago

These Florida Officers Are Firm Believers In No Surrender No Retreat.. They Don't Back Down... Gotta Give It To Em..!!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾

Katherine Brady
2d ago

Thank you Deputies for your hard work and dedication to saving these woman and children on a daily basis. The amount of stuff y'all see we will never know. You are all in my prayers

Katherine Brady
2d ago

I have a feeling there is Way more to this Story that hopefully we will soon hear about. There have been a lot of Arrests pertaining to Child/human trafficking and people are going to hear so much more of how many of these are connected to very high profile people. It is sick what has been going on right under our noses, when people hear the truth many will be cry, throw up in disgust, go into denial and become extremely angry especially when they find out the amount of children that are involved and what is done to them on a daily basis.

IN THIS ARTICLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFLA

WFLA

