ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newmarket, NH

Newmarket spin unlikely for Salisbury scorer Benefit

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoyOI_0gMY5m1100

Clive Cox has all but ruled Benefit out a run at Newmarket’s July meeting, because of concerns she may not handle the undulating track.

In receipt of weight from her five opponents, the Cheveley Park-owned filly stayed on well under John Fahy to land the Listed six-furlong Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury on her previous run.

A daughter of Acclamation, Benefit brought up Cox’s 50th winner of the season with a length victory over Nahaarr and has now won three of her six starts for the Lambourn yard.

We thought she might get seven (furlongs) earlier in the year, which is why we ran her in the Fred Darling, but she has confirmed her class at Listed level and I hope she can move forwards again

Cox is in no rush to make plans. He said: “She has come back well and we’re very happy with her. It was a great step to take and I don’t have a precise target. I’m delighted with how she is.

“She is a big, scopey filly to look forward to. We thought she might get seven (furlongs) earlier in the year, which is why we ran her in the Fred Darling, but she has confirmed her class at Listed level and I hope she can move forwards again. She has always been a very promising individual to deal with.”

Benefit opened her juvenile campaign with two wins at Wolverhampton and Leicester, before finishing 11th of 13 in the Bosra Sham Fillies’ Stakes on Newmarket’s Rowley Mile last October.

On the back of that effort, Cox says any thoughts of a run at the July Cup meeting have been all but scotched.

“I don’t think Newmarket is a possibility because, after winning twice last year, she ran in the Listed race there and bombed out, as she didn’t come down the hill well at all,” he added.

“I know the July Course is not as bad as the Rowley Mile, but I still have a concern for her not to go there.

“I don’t think we would be playing to her strengths. We have an open mind, but I’m very happy with the way she has come back. We may know more in a week or so.”

Cox may have endured a winless Royal meeting yet there were some promising performances, including from Katey Kontent.

A daughter of Havana Grey, she found trouble in running at a crucial stage and finished sixth to the smart Dramatised in the Queen Mary, losing her unbeaten record in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pyg22_0gMY5m1100
Clive Cox was delighted with Katey Kontent’s Queen Mary run (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Cox said: “I think Karl Burke’s filly is very special. We got a little bit sucked in by the pace from the American horse (Love Reigns, who finished fourth).

“She’ll be back and she is only a baby. Those previous two runs were massive, especially the Windsor run and the time she clocked that day.

“I’m very happy, but basically the Ascot horses have had a quiet week this week and we will just rebuild from here.

“Going forward, we’ll give them a chance. But she is fine and all the horses came back very well. We’re delighted.

“Katey Kontent is only a baby and I’ve got total confidence in her.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschain

Prix Jean Prat a back-up option for Perfect Power

July Cup favourite Perfect Power has the option of an outing at Deauville should he not take his chance in the six-furlong showpiece at Newmarket. Already a three-time Group One winner, the impressive Commonwealth Cup victor is in the Prix Jean Prat over seven furlongs on Sunday week, although a trip to Headquarters is the favoured route.
SPORTS
newschain

Klug readying Deutsches Derby squad – with Doyle and Dettori part of the team

Trainer Marcus Klug has turned to a band of British-based jockeys as he prepares to saddle seven runners in this year’s Deutsches Derby. The Romanian-born horseman has won three of the past 10 renewals of the Hamburg Classic, taking his first title with Sea The Moon in 2014 before Windstoss won in 2017 and Weltstar kept the trophy in the yard the following year.
ANIMALS
newschain

Stone Age misses Sandown in favour of Belmont Derby

Stone Age will sidestep Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in favour of a trip to America the following weekend. The Aidan O’Brien-trained Galileo colt was hugely impressive in winning a Navan maiden and the Derby Trial at Leopardstown on his first two starts of the season, but could finish only sixth in the Derby at Epsom.
ANIMALS
newschain

Raasel primed for Charge challenge at Sandown

Raasel’s ascent up the sprinting ladder may have surprised some ahead of his outing in the Coral Charge at Sandown on Saturday – but not his shrewd owners who snapped him up for a meagre 10,000 guineas. Having won on his debut for Marcus Tregoning in October 2019,...
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newmarket, NH
City
Salisbury, NH
newschain

Setback rules Real World out of Eclipse bid

Real World will miss Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse following a setback, trainer Saeed bin Suroor has revealed. Runner-up to Baaeed on his last two starts in Newbury’s Lockinge Stakes and in the Queen Anne at Royal Ascot, the Godolphin handler was preparing to step the five-year-old back up in trip for Sandown’s Group One feature.
ANIMALS
newschain

Maxwell to victims: I hopes my sentence brings you peace and finality

Ghislaine Maxwell told her victims she hoped her sentence would bring them “a measure of peace and finality” moments before she was handed 20 years behind bars. The British socialite said meeting Jeffrey Epstein was the “greatest regret of my life” and that she wanted to “acknowledge the suffering” of her victims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Macron says Russia cannot win in Ukraine after strike on shopping centre

France’s president has said Russia “cannot and should not win” in Ukraine, voicing the West’s continued support for Kyiv following Moscow’s horrific missile attack on a shopping centre. Ukrainian leaders denounced the strike, which killed 18 people in the central city of Kremenchuk, as a...
POLITICS
newschain

Bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James dies aged 40

Podcaster and bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James has died at the age of 40, her family has announced. In her final weeks, the presenter of the BBC podcast You, Me And The Big C raised millions of pounds for research and was made a dame for her “tireless” work improving awareness of the disease.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cathedral Stakes
newschain

Maxwell and Epstein associates ‘should be concerned’, says victims’ lawyer

Affiliates of convicted sex offenders Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein should be concerned now that “victims are being believed”, a top lawyer has said. Lisa Bloom, who represents eight victims of the disgraced pair, told the PA news agency her clients think Maxwell should never be released because “other women could be harmed in future”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Murder probe launched after woman dies following ‘horrific assault’

A 36-year-old woman has died after she suffered serious head injuries in “a horrific assault” in Ilford, east London, Scotland Yard said. Police, who have launched a murder investigation, said the victim was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was attacked.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Toppling Colston statue ‘unacceptable’ form of political debate, court told

Toppling a statue of slave trader Edward Colston was an “unacceptable way to engage in political debate”, the Court of Appeal has been told. The bronze memorial to the 17th-century slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest in Bristol on June 7 2020, before being rolled into the water.
POLITICS
Boston

Watch: Gloucester’s greasy pole contest looks as painful as ever

After a pandemic hiatus, some brave souls returned to tackle the North Shore's favorite slippery protuberance. There’s no denying that the world around us is in disarray and that things seem to be changing at lightning speed, typically not for the better. But there’s at least one thing you can count on: Once a year, a bunch of brave souls in Gloucester will try to cross a giant, greased-up pole before falling into the ocean.
GLOUCESTER, MA
newschain

Pair in court over death of two-year-old girl

Two people have denied charges relating to the death of a two-year-old girl. Kyle Bevan, 30, denied the murder of Lola James, while the toddler’s mother, Sinead James, 29, pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing her death. They both appeared before Judge Paul Thomas QC at Swansea Crown...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Northern California wildfire threatens 500 buildings

A wildfire that erupted in Northern California forced evacuations as it threatened about 500 homes and other buildings on Tuesday, authorities said. The Rices Fire erupted near the Yuba River in Nevada County at around 2pm local time and had spread to more than 500 acres (202 hectares) by nightfall, said Unit Chief Brian Estes, of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
newschain

Truss issues new warning to China over Taiwan

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has issued a warning to China that any attempt to invade Taiwan would be a “catastrophic miscalculation”. Speaking at the Nato summit in Madrid, Ms Truss said Beijing was in danger of making the same mistake that Russian President Vladimir Putin made in Ukraine.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy