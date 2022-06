(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley has certified a pair of trigger laws which would make abortions illegal in North Dakota. "It's crystal clear to me that the condition precedent has been satisfied and the impediments to implementation of two provisions in North Dakota law have been removed," he told The Flag's What's On Your Mind on Tuesday.

