FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While conducting an aircraft traffic enforcement detail in Fargo, a green laser was being used to harass a NDHP aircraft. The pilot learned that additional aircraft in the Fargo area were being harassed by a green laser as well. The NDHP aircraft pinpointed the origin of the laser to an address in West Fargo. The West Fargo Police Department then responded to the residence and interviewed the occupants.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO