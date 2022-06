Dante Chen was awestruck by The Awesome One. Dante Chen is one of the new superstars trying to level up on NXT 2.0. As part of the new strategy for NXT, many main roster WWE Superstars have made the move over to NXT, for several weeks at a time in some cases, and in the process, they have left an impact on some of the superstars that grew up watching them.

WWE ・ 34 MINUTES AGO