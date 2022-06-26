ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals' Tommy Edman: Steals 17th base

 3 days ago

Edman went 1-for-5 with an RBI-single and a stolen base in a 5-3 win over the Cubs...

earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Paul DeJong unlikely to earn Cardinals' roster spot back from Tommy Edman?

After years of declining offense, the Cardinals optioned Paul DeJong to the minors in early May. Since that time, he’s showed some improved results, relatively speaking. Through 37 games with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, he’s hitting .230/.276/.500. The resulting 95 wRC+ is still below league average, but is miles ahead of the 25 wRC+ he posted at the MLB level this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman on Cardinals' bench Tuesday

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Braxton Garrett and the Miami Marlins. Gorman made his first start against a southpaw the last time the Cardinals faced a lefty, but he's taking a seat Tuesday. Tommy Edman is covering second base while Edmundo Sosa starts at shortstop and hits eighth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Marlins send ace against Cardinals in effort to avoid sweep

Sandy Alcantara will seek his first victory against his original team when the Miami Marlins conclude their three-game road series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night. The Cardinals won 9-0 and 5-3 in the first two games of the set in St. Louis. "Scoring runs is important; we're...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Cardinals' Dylan Carlson, Tommy Edman spark win over Marlins

Dylan Carlson drove in two runs and scored once as the St. Louis Cardinals rallied past the visiting Miami Marlins 5-3 Tuesday night. Carlson went 2-for-4 with a run-scoring single and the decisive RBI double as the Cardinals erased a 3-0 deficit and won their second straight game over the Marlins.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Marlins take road skid into matchup against the Cardinals

Miami Marlins (33-40, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (43-34, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (7-3, 1.95 ERA, .95 WHIP, 94 strikeouts); Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-3, 2.03 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -126, Cardinals +106; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner: Appears stuck in backup role

Knizner remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Marlins, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Knizner is on the bench for the third game in a row and looks as though he'll serve as the Cardinals' No. 2 catcher even while top backstop Yadier Molina (knee) faces an uncertain timeline to return from the 10-day injured list. Per Jones, manager Oliver Marmol said he intended to give Ivan Herrera a trial as the Cardinals' primary catcher, so Knizner may be asked to make only a start or two per week if Herrera performs well enough to hang on to the No. 1 role.
CBS Sports

Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Will get another start

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Tuesday that Keuchel will get another start, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. This news may have been expected, but Lovullo's comments suggest Keuchel is still in an audition phase. The left-hander made his Diamondbacks' debut last Sunday, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings. The 15 swinging strikes induced were more than he registered in any of his eight starts while with the White Sox. Keuchel will likely remain in the rotation going forward, particularly after Arizona placed starter Zach Davies on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He's expected to start Sunday in Colorado but could be moved up to take Davies' spot Saturday.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Snares win Tuesday

Melancon (3-6) earned the win Tuesday over the Padres. He struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning. Melancon was the beneficiary of the Diamondbacks' comeback, which culminated in a walkoff in the ninth inning. The 37-year-old hasn't logged a save since June 3, but that's been due to a lack save situations rather than performance, though he hasn't been all that sharp. The veteran reliever has a 5.47 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 26.1 innings. He's 11-for-13 in saves chances.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Braves' Ronald Acuna: Away for treatment

Acuna (foot) remained in Atlanta for treatment while his teammates travelled to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna left Saturday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his foot and will miss at least two games. While he avoided a fracture, his expected return date is unclear, and this latest report indicates that the issue is serious enough for him to remain home for extra treatment. Manager Brian Snitker indicated his star outfielder could be back with his teammates as soon as Wednesday, however.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Drives in three

Harrison went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Angels. Harrison tied the game with a two-run blast in the fifth inning, and he added an RBI single in the seventh. This was his third multi-hit effort in his last six games. The 34-year-old is up to a .234/.308/.351 slash line with two homers, 13 RBI, 23 runs scored and a stolen base through 173 plate appearances. He's likely to resume splitting time with Leury Garcia at second base since Lenyn Sosa was returned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday while third baseman Yoan Moncada should command most of the playing time at the hot corner.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Three hits in win

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles. Rodriguez, who is appealing a suspension stemming from Sunday's benches-clearing brawl versus the Angels, made an impact as the only Mariner with multiple hits Tuesday. He was aboard when Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the only run-scoring play in this contest. Rodriguez has posted a trio of three-hit efforts in his last 12 games, going 17-for-47 (.362) in that span. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .276/.337/.452 with 11 home runs, 19 stolen bases, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored and 15 doubles through 75 contests.
SEATTLE, WA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Harrison Bader: Shelved with plantar fasciitis

The Cardinals placed Bader on the 10-day injured list Monday due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. Though Bader started all three of games of the Cardinals' weekend series with the Cubs and wasn't forced to exit early at any point, he's been playing through plantar fasciitis in the foot since spring training, according to Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat. Bader doesn't have any imminent plans to have a procedure to current the issue, but it's apparently bothersome enough that he'll have to head to the IL, where he'll join fellow outfielders Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) and Corey Dickerson (calf). The Cardinals called up Conner Capel from Triple-A Memphis to add a healthy body to the outfield, but the trio of Lars Nootbaar, Dylan Carlson and Brendan Donovan could be manager Oliver Marmol's preferred outfield configuration while Bader is on the shelf. The 28-year-old Bader currently ranks tied for sixth in the majors with 15 stolen bases on the season.
CBS Sports

Braves' Kenley Jansen: Team hopeful for brief IL stint

Jansen will still be able to throw bullpen sessions even after landing on the 15-day injured list Tuesday due to an irregular heartbeat, leaving Atlanta optimistic that he'll be ready to return around the minimum amount of time, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Jansen was first diagnosed with...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Angels' David Fletcher: Progressing in rehab program

Fletcher (hip) advanced to hitting on the field Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old continues progressing in his rehab work after undergoing surgery to repair the adductor muscles in both legs May 10. Fletcher will be eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a couple weeks, but he's unlikely to be ready at that point since he may require at least a handful of rehab games in the minors.
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Twins' Byron Buxton: Nearly hits for cycle

Buxton went 3-for-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI and three runs scored in Sunday's victory over the Rockies. All Buxton needed for the cycle was a home run, but he still contributed several runs to the Twins' win Sunday. He scored on a Max Kepler single in the first inning and a double in the seventh, as well as Carlos Correa sac fly in the second. After struggling to a .169 batting average in May, the outfielder has been in MVP form in June, slashing .308/.400/.800. Sunday's three-hit performance brought his season batting average up to .238.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Reports to minors

The Brewers optioned Kelley to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Kelley and utility man Pablo Reyes were sent back to the minors to clear room on the 26-man active roster for starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (hand) and second baseman Kolten Wong (calf), who were reinstated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Rays. During his month-long stay with the Brewers, Kelley appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen and logged a 7.31 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 16 innings.
MILWAUKEE, WI

