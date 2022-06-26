ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue Jays' Matt Chapman: Solo homer in loss

 3 days ago

Chapman went 3-for-4 with a double, a solo homer and two total runs scored in Saturday's loss...

Angels-Mariners brawl: Punches throw, eight ejections made as Jesse Winker plunking leads to heated fight

A brawl -- an actual brawl, not one where a bunch of players stand around kind of shoving -- erupted between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels Sunday in Anaheim. There were a decent number of punches thrown and lots of drama that meant baseball didn't resume for quite a while. Eventually, there were eight ejections -- six players and both managers.
Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Slugs 22nd homer

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with two walks, a solo home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta. His seventh-inning blast off Dylan Lee tied the game at 3-3, but it was the last gasp from the Phillies' offense. Schwarber has gone yard six times in the last 12 games to give him 22 homers on the year, and the hot streak has raised his slash line to .220/.344/.511.
Royals' Andrew Benintendi: Precautionary exit

Benintendi exited Monday's 10-4 loss to the Rangers after banging his knee on a slide, but he is expected to be fine moving forward, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. Manager Mike Matheny said he took Benintendi out of the game once the outcome was fairly well established in order to get the outfielder some extra rest. However, the injury doesn't appear to be anything serious and it would be reasonable to expect Benintendi in the lineup Tuesday.
Diamondbacks' Mark Melancon: Snares win Tuesday

Melancon (3-6) earned the win Tuesday over the Padres. He struck out two and walked one in a scoreless inning. Melancon was the beneficiary of the Diamondbacks' comeback, which culminated in a walkoff in the ninth inning. The 37-year-old hasn't logged a save since June 3, but that's been due to a lack save situations rather than performance, though he hasn't been all that sharp. The veteran reliever has a 5.47 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 26.1 innings. He's 11-for-13 in saves chances.
Braves' Ronald Acuna: Away for treatment

Acuna (foot) remained in Atlanta for treatment while his teammates travelled to Philadelphia on Tuesday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Acuna left Saturday's game against the Dodgers after fouling a ball off his foot and will miss at least two games. While he avoided a fracture, his expected return date is unclear, and this latest report indicates that the issue is serious enough for him to remain home for extra treatment. Manager Brian Snitker indicated his star outfielder could be back with his teammates as soon as Wednesday, however.
Marlins' Louis Head: Set to resume throwing

Head (shoulder) will begin a throwing program Wednesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Head has been on the injured list since Thursday with a left shoulder impingement. The fact that he's set to throw within a week seemingly suggests he won't miss too much time, though the Marlins haven't provided a precise timeline for his return.
Diamondbacks' Dallas Keuchel: Will get another start

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Tuesday that Keuchel will get another start, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. This news may have been expected, but Lovullo's comments suggest Keuchel is still in an audition phase. The left-hander made his Diamondbacks' debut last Sunday, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings. The 15 swinging strikes induced were more than he registered in any of his eight starts while with the White Sox. Keuchel will likely remain in the rotation going forward, particularly after Arizona placed starter Zach Davies on the injured list with shoulder inflammation. He's expected to start Sunday in Colorado but could be moved up to take Davies' spot Saturday.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Three extra-base hits in loss

Ohtani went 3-for-3 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 11-4 loss to the White Sox. Ohtani feasted on White Sox starter Johnny Cueto, posting a first-inning double and a solo shot in the third before drawing a walk in the fifth. This was the two-say star's third three-hit game in June, and he's swatted four homers in his last seven contests. Overall, the 27-year-old is slashing .268/.351/.511 with 17 long balls, 49 RBI, 46 runs scored, eight stolen bases and 15 doubles through 74 games. He's set to start on the mound in Wednesday's series finale against the Pale Hose, and he enters that game having allowed just one run in 21 innings across his last three turns through the rotation.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Three hits in win

Rodriguez went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Orioles. Rodriguez, who is appealing a suspension stemming from Sunday's benches-clearing brawl versus the Angels, made an impact as the only Mariner with multiple hits Tuesday. He was aboard when Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the only run-scoring play in this contest. Rodriguez has posted a trio of three-hit efforts in his last 12 games, going 17-for-47 (.362) in that span. Overall, the outfielder is slashing .276/.337/.452 with 11 home runs, 19 stolen bases, 35 RBI, 40 runs scored and 15 doubles through 75 contests.
White Sox's Josh Harrison: Drives in three

Harrison went 2-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Angels. Harrison tied the game with a two-run blast in the fifth inning, and he added an RBI single in the seventh. This was his third multi-hit effort in his last six games. The 34-year-old is up to a .234/.308/.351 slash line with two homers, 13 RBI, 23 runs scored and a stolen base through 173 plate appearances. He's likely to resume splitting time with Leury Garcia at second base since Lenyn Sosa was returned to Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday while third baseman Yoan Moncada should command most of the playing time at the hot corner.
Angels' David Fletcher: Progressing in rehab program

Fletcher (hip) advanced to hitting on the field Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. The 28-year-old continues progressing in his rehab work after undergoing surgery to repair the adductor muscles in both legs May 10. Fletcher will be eligible to be reinstated from the 60-day injured list in a couple weeks, but he's unlikely to be ready at that point since he may require at least a handful of rehab games in the minors.
White Sox's Luis Robert: Flexes power Tuesday

Robert went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double and two total runs scored in Tuesday's 11-4 win over the Angels. Robert gave the White Sox their first lead of the game with a fifth-inning, 448-foot moonshot. He had gone 0-for-8 in his last two games, marking just the third time this year he's gone multiple games without a hit. The outfielder is slashing a strong .295/.324/.434 with eight homers, 38 RBI, 34 runs scored, 11 stolen bases and 10 doubles across 58 contests.
Brewers' Trevor Kelley: Reports to minors

The Brewers optioned Kelley to Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday. Kelley and utility man Pablo Reyes were sent back to the minors to clear room on the 26-man active roster for starting pitcher Brandon Woodruff (hand) and second baseman Kolten Wong (calf), who were reinstated from the injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener with the Rays. During his month-long stay with the Brewers, Kelley appeared in 13 games out of the bullpen and logged a 7.31 ERA and 1.31 WHIP across 16 innings.
Rockies' Yonathan Daza: On bench, could lose playing time

Daza is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers. Daza stayed in the lineup for Monday's 4-0 win while lefty Tyler Anderson was on the hill for the Dodgers, but the 28-year-old will be on the bench for the second game of the series, despite Los Angeles bringing another southpaw (Clayton Kershaw) to the mound. The righty-hitting Daza should generally have a decent path to playing time versus lefties, but he'll likely struggle to find work against right-handed pitching now that Kris Bryant is back from the injured list. Moving forward, the Rockies are likely to use Bryant, Charlie Blackmon, Connor Joe and Randal Grichuk as their primary options at the three outfield spots and designated hitter.
Rockies' Charlie Blackmon: Solo homer in loss

Blackmon went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Twins. Blackmon launched his 12th home run of the season in Sunday's contest. After going on a seven game hit streak, the veteran outfielder went hitless in his last three. After struggling to a .228 batting average in May, Blackmon has done much better in June, slashing .286/.317/.510, bringing his season batting average to .258.
Zac Gallen struggles on mound Tuesday against Padres

Zac Gallen struggled on the mound for the Diamondbacks Tuesday, allowing six runs on seven hits while also walking two and striking out two in five innings pitched, picking up a no-decision in the Diamondbacks' 7-6 win over the Padres. Fantasy Impact:. Gallen has allowed two runs or less in...
Rangers' Mitch Garver: Not starting Tuesday

Garver will sit Tuesday against the Royals. Garver finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. He hasn't been able to catch since early May due to a forearm issue that is expected to eventually require surgery. The injury may also require an above-average number of off days even while he serves strictly as a designated hitter. Adolis Garcia will rest his legs and operate as the Rangers' DH on Tuesday.
Mariners' Luis Torrens: Suffers shoulder injury

Torrens was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a left shoulder injury, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The exact nature and severity of the injury is unclear, but it apparently occurred during Sunday's benches-clearing brawl against the Angels. Andrew Knapp was called up to fill Torrens' spot as the backup catcher behind Cal Raleigh.
Orioles' Ryan Mountcastle: Swipes bag in loss

Mountcastle went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Mariners. Mountcastle had the Orioles' lone hit Tuesday, and he was also on the front end of a double-steal with Adley Rutschman in the fourth inning. Though he's hit well for much of June, Mountcastle has cooled off by going 3-for-20 in his last five games. He's still hitting a steady .271/.306/.478 with 13 home runs, 38 RBI, 33 runs scored and three steals through 271 plate appearances.
