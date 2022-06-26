Powerball Jackpot Rockets Up To Estimated $346 Million For Monday Drawing

The Powerball numbers for Saturday, June 25, drawing dropped with no one matching the winning combination.

The winning numbers were: 12, 20, 32, 27, and 6. Powerball: 4. Power Play 3x.

No tickets matched all six numbers to win the Powerball jackpot, but three tickets matched all five numbers except for the Powerball worth $1 million.

The Powerball jackpot for Monday, June 27 grew to an estimated $346 million with a cash option of $196.7 million, according to powerball.com .

Drawings are held three times per week at approximately 10:59 p.m. ET every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

To date, Powerball holds the world record for the largest jackpot set in 2016. The record $1.586 billion jackpot was shared by winners in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

In the news: U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI Issue Warning Of Law Enforcement Imposter Scam Calls

Top 3 Powerball Jackpots

1 $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

2. $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

3. $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Tampa Area Local News , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsl etter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Downloa d The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Copyright 2022 The Free Press , LLC, tampafp.com . All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.