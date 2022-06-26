Several young people found dead in South African nightclub

June 26 (UPI) -- Several people were found dead Sunday in a nightclub in South Africa's East London with no cause announced, officials said.

BBC reported 20 were dead in the Enyobeni Tavern though CNN put the numer at 17. Both reported the victims ranged from 18 to 20 years old.

SABC News reported that Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Lilian Mene said "there was an alleged stampede inside the tavern."

"The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation as we speak," a police spokesman told the Newzroom Africa television channel in a report by the BBC.

Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said "we do not want to make any speculations at this stage,"

"We are going to conduct autopsies as soon as possible to establish the probable cause of death," Siyanda Manana, with the Eastern Cape's health department, said.

Eastern Cape Police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana told CNN police do not know if there are any survivors from the incident and it's unclear how many people were in the tavern.

The province's premier Oscar Mabuyane said; "We can't believe it... Young people who were not sick, young people who should be with their families enjoying their winter holidays - they just have lost their lives like that."