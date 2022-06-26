One dead, four hurt in wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 in Surprise

One person is dead and four others, including three children, are hurt after a wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 in Surprise.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers initially received calls for a driver going the wrong way just before midnight Saturday on U.S. 60 at mile marker 137, near Deer Valley Road.

Moments later a crash involving two vehicles was reported.

DPS says a man, identified as 68-year-old George Weeks, was driving a BMW SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes when his vehicle crashed head-on with a Toyota Sequoia.

A man was driving the Toyota and had three passengers, all under the age of 15, officials said.

The wrong-way driver, Weeks, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Everyone inside the Toyota was taken to hospitals for treatment with "severe yet non-life-threatening" injuries, DPS said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.