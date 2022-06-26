ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC15 Arizona

One dead, four hurt in wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 in Surprise

By abc15.com staff
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0O2bVi_0gMY3U9F00

One person is dead and four others, including three children, are hurt after a wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 in Surprise.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, troopers initially received calls for a driver going the wrong way just before midnight Saturday on U.S. 60 at mile marker 137, near Deer Valley Road.

Moments later a crash involving two vehicles was reported.

DPS says a man, identified as 68-year-old George Weeks, was driving a BMW SUV westbound in the eastbound lanes when his vehicle crashed head-on with a Toyota Sequoia.

A man was driving the Toyota and had three passengers, all under the age of 15, officials said.

The wrong-way driver, Weeks, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Everyone inside the Toyota was taken to hospitals for treatment with "severe yet non-life-threatening" injuries, DPS said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Comments / 1

Capt Weaz
2d ago

when Is someone at DPS and ADOT going to put together a Task Force to deal with this? Yes some could be intoxicated driver caused, but some of these valley onramps can be confusing. like the one at Bell and Grand Ave where this happened. its hard to tell at night with poor lighting exactly which lane to go into.

Reply
2
Related
L.A. Weekly

2 Killed in Street Sweeper Accident on Interstate 10 [Tolleson, AZ]

TOLLESON, AZ (June 28, 2022) – On Friday, a woman sustained injuries and two girls died in a street sweeper accident on Interstate 10. The incident took place around 3:00 a.m. along westbound Interstate 10 at Loop 101, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to authorities, a street sweeper fell...
TOLLESON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

3 year old found not breathing at north Phoenix apartments, hospitalized in extremely critical condition

PHOENIX - A 3-year-old boy is in extremely critical condition after being found not breathing by firefighters at an apartment complex in north Phoenix. The Phoenix Fire Department says crews responded to the apartments near 5th Street and Hatcher Road just after 11 a.m. on June 28 and found family members administering CPR to a 3-year-old boy who had no pulse and was not breathing.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

2 dead, 1 hurt in rollover crash on SR-87 north of Fort McDowell

SUNFLOWER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash that left two people dead and another person seriously hurt Sunday evening on the SR-87 between Fort McDowell and Payson. Troopers say it happened around 6 p.m. when a car rolled over on the southbound...
FORT MCDOWELL, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Toyota
Nationwide Report

70-year-old man killed, 4 people hospitalized after a head-on collision in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)

70-year-old man killed, 4 people hospitalized after a head-on collision in Surprise (Surprise, AZ)Nationwide Report. On late Saturday night, a 70-year-old man lost his life while four people, including 3 children suffered serious injuries following a wrong-way collision in Surprise. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on U.S. 60 near Jomax Road a little before midnight [...]
SURPRISE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Officials: 1 person displaced following house fire in north Phoenix; investigation underway

PHOENIX - Phoenix Fire officials said a person and two cats are left without a home, following a house fire eon June 28. The fire happened at a residential neighborhood in the area of 19th Avenue and Dunlap. According to fire officials, crews were called out just before 4:00 p.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found a fire burning in a medium-sized, single-story residence.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect in custody after YCSO deputy shot, killed in Cordes Lakes

Last year, Airbnb said its “anti-party” system and restrictions blocked 11,000 bookings in Arizona. Dozens of law enforcement were at HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix to honor the deputy. MCAO fires top prosecutor who submitted street gang charges against protesters. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot, killed in Goodyear; 'investigative lead' in custody

GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police say one person is in custody in connection to a homicide in Goodyear. Goodyear Police say officers responded to Cotton Lane and Yuma Road just before 1 a.m. on June 28 for reports of a "verbal family argument." Once at the scene, officers found a 50-year-old...
GOODYEAR, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man found dead next to vehicle Sunday near 83rd Ave and McDowell

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting on Palm Lane, near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road. At about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they located a man with a gunshot wound on the ground next to a vehicle.
PHOENIX, AZ
12news.com

Fatal shooting near Sedona leaves Queen Creek man dead

SEDONA, Ariz. — 53-year-old David Chesney of Queen Creek has died after being shot during a confrontation on Saturday southwest of Sedona, officials say. Deputies with the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office reported to a trailer home near Red Rock Crossing on Saturday evening for reports of shots being fired. Once there they found one man dead on the scene, and two other people being detained by Sedona Police Department officers.
SEDONA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Car falls into sinkhole near 20th Street and Camelback Road

PHOENIX — Crews are working to repair a Phoenix roadway after a car fell into a water-filled sinkhole Sunday night. The incident occurred near 20th Street and Missouri Avenue, which is located north of Camelback Road. Video from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a sinkhole in front...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix homeowner shoots and kills 2 intruders, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say a homeowner shot and killed two men who were trying to break in on the morning of June 25. Officers responded to 911 calls coming from the area of 27th Street and McDowell Road around 7:45 a.m. Sgt. Philip Krynsky says when they arrived, they found 2 men who had been shot on the ground in front of the home.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police seek information on death of man found shot on bridge near I-10

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot to death on a bridge that goes over the I-10 freeway in Phoenix on Thursday. Officers responded to the pedestrian bridge located at 11th Avenue and Moreland Street around 3:30 a.m. and found a man in his late 30’s who had been shot, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

13K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy