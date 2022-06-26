ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Fallen deputy laid to rest in Spartanburg Co.

By Sydney Broadus
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County deputy was laid to rest Sunday afternoon.

The funeral for Deputy Austin Aldridge was at The Church at the Mill, located at 4455 Anderson Mill Road, at 4 p.m.

Aldridge was shot during an ambush Tuesday afternoon. He was responding to a domestic call on Chaffee Road.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The funeral was followed by a procession to Westwood Memorial Gardens for his burial. Deputy Aldridge was escorted out of the church through a line of law enforcement officers to the hearse.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Deputy Aldridge’s family.

