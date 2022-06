The integrity of election procedures in Kansas and Missouri are discussed with members of Leagues of Women Voters of Johnson County, Kansas, and of Kansas City, Jackson, Clay and Platte Counties, Missouri. Members of the Observer Corps of LWVKC discuss their observations of and interactions with election officials: What equipment are used? What procedures are followed to substantially eliminate threats to the integrity of the count?

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 22 HOURS AGO