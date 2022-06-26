ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

Non-Profit Ride-2-Zero Raises Awareness of Veteran PTSD

By Khira Isaacs
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zj5L_0gMY23gK00

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Last year, U.S. Navy Veteran, Nick Crandell of Parachute lost his friend and fellow veteran Josh Rew of Silt last year to suicide. This inspired Crandell to create an event to help raise awareness around post traumatic stress disorder among veterans.

Ride-2-Zero is a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the suicide rate of U.S. Military Veterans through the funding of community outreach, therapeutic recreation programs, and treatment for veterans and their families. Today, a ride from Fruita to Rifle took place. A patch was given to each participant and there were stickers available for purchase.

During registration this morning, Fruita’s Best Slope Coffee provided complimentary coffee and handmade donuts. One of the sponsors for Ride-2-Zero is Smiling Goat Ranch, a healing center located in Carbondale, that offers therapeutic treatments to soldiers and their families at no extra cost.

The event began at 8:30AM and kickstands were up by 10. All bikes and automobiles were welcome. For more information on Ride-2-Zero: Click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Society
Grand Junction, CO
Society
Grand Junction, CO
Government
City
Grand Junction, CO
Local
Colorado Cars
Grand Junction, CO
Cars
City
Carbondale, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Fruita, CO
KREX

Tragedy at Sweetwater Lake

Deputies with the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a female stranded in the cliffs north of Sweetwater Lake, near Dotsero, Colorado, on June 22, 2022.
GARFIELD COUNTY, CO
KREX

Primary races to watch

Many incumbents are currently Democrats hoping to keep their position this fall so the focus has been on the Republican candidates battling to represent the GOP in the Colorado Primary.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Vehicles#U S Navy Veteran#Parachute#Best Slope Coffee#Smiling Goat Ranch#Nexstar Media Inc
thenewzealandtimes.com

Indicted Colorado election clerk says Lauren Boebert encouraged her to commit crimes

In May 2021, Mesa County, Colorado election clerk Tina Peters was charged with seven felonies in connection with a gross violation of the software used by the county’s voting machines, all in an effort to demonstrate how the 2020 election was “rigged” and “fraudulent”. Tomorrow, she will find out if, despite the indictment, the Colorado Republicans will nominate her as their candidate for the post of Secretary of State. The New York Times published an article yesterday in which Peters told The Times that Rep. Lauren Boebert encouraged Peters to take a substantial step in the crime.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
PTSD
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Law Enforcement Stats Are In For Colorado Country Jam 2022

Another western Colorado Country Jam is in the books and he's our annual look at law enforcement activity during the three-day festival. Anyone who has ever been to Country Jam in Mack, Colorado knows exactly what happens at Country Jam - and so do the law enforcement agencies including the Mesa County Sheriff's Office and the Colorado State Patrol. As you might expect, Colorado State Liquor Enforcement kept busy.
MACK, CO
KREX

Senator Bennet campaign stop

Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet made a campaign stop in Grand Junction on the eve of the Primary. Bennet talked with voters about tough issues facing the state, and the nation.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
1230 ESPN

These are Grand Junction’s Best Doughnuts According to You

I asked you who you thought was the best doughnut shop in Grand Junction. Well, the results are in, and here's your champion for the year 2022. It was the ultimate battle of the champions, a real clash of the titans. Over the last three weeks, Be Sweet Bakery has gone nose to nose with Daylight Donuts. City Market has gone toe to toe with Safeway. Let's face it, they all make a pretty good doughnut.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
CBS Denver

Witness in Tina Peters criminal case breaks his silence

(CBS4) – A key witness in one of the state’s biggest election scandals is speaking out on the eve of the primary election. Jerry Wood says Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who is in the running to be the state’s chief election officer, is a thief and a liar who just wants attention. Peters says Wood is an opportunist who is just trying to prevent her from winning the Republican nomination for Secretary of State. In March, Peters was indicted by a Mesa County Grand Jury on felony charges including criminal impersonation and identity theft. Wood was initially a suspect in the case. He...
MESA COUNTY, CO
KREX

KREX

5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy