Non-Profit Ride-2-Zero Raises Awareness of Veteran PTSD

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. ( KREX ) — Last year, U.S. Navy Veteran, Nick Crandell of Parachute lost his friend and fellow veteran Josh Rew of Silt last year to suicide. This inspired Crandell to create an event to help raise awareness around post traumatic stress disorder among veterans.

Ride-2-Zero is a non-profit organization dedicated to reducing the suicide rate of U.S. Military Veterans through the funding of community outreach, therapeutic recreation programs, and treatment for veterans and their families. Today, a ride from Fruita to Rifle took place. A patch was given to each participant and there were stickers available for purchase.

During registration this morning, Fruita’s Best Slope Coffee provided complimentary coffee and handmade donuts. One of the sponsors for Ride-2-Zero is Smiling Goat Ranch, a healing center located in Carbondale, that offers therapeutic treatments to soldiers and their families at no extra cost.

The event began at 8:30AM and kickstands were up by 10. All bikes and automobiles were welcome. For more information on Ride-2-Zero: Click here .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.