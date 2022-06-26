Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

As of 4PM Tuesday- We are getting some much needed rainfall in parts of the CSRA! Scattered heavy rain with thunderstorms will continue the rest of this evening, mostly impacting our northern and western counties. There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall tonight, so localized flooding is a concern, especially around the Crawfordville area where that has been over 3 inches of rain. The Augusta metro remains fairly dry still, with just on and off light showers. Temperatures stayed in the upper 70s to low 80s today thanks to the overcast skies and rain. It feels much warmer than that though since humidity is very high. Tonight, there will be some isolated showers that will continue through tomorrow morning.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO