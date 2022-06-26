ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

By Chris Still
WRDW-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday’s weather was so nice, we get to do it twice with more sunshine and seasonably hot temperatures in the forecast for your Sunday. Changes are on the way to kick off the work week, as a cold front moves in late in the day Monday bringing...

www.wrdw.com

WJBF.com

Clouds with a Few Storms Thursday

As of 4PM Tuesday- We are getting some much needed rainfall in parts of the CSRA! Scattered heavy rain with thunderstorms will continue the rest of this evening, mostly impacting our northern and western counties. There is a marginal risk of excessive rainfall tonight, so localized flooding is a concern, especially around the Crawfordville area where that has been over 3 inches of rain. The Augusta metro remains fairly dry still, with just on and off light showers. Temperatures stayed in the upper 70s to low 80s today thanks to the overcast skies and rain. It feels much warmer than that though since humidity is very high. Tonight, there will be some isolated showers that will continue through tomorrow morning.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: More overnight closures set near state line

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There will be overnight lane closures on part of Interstate 20 for the Savannah River bridge project on June 29 and 30. On June 29 and 30 at 9 p.m., the right lane of westbound I-20 will be closed from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to Exit 200 in Georgia as crews place a crane and set beams on the new Augusta Canal bridge.
AUGUSTA, GA
coladaily.com

3.4 magnitude earthquake reported near Elgin, impact felt across the Midlands

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an early morning earthquake around 1:30 a.m. Sunday morning, 6 km east of Elgin. The 3.4 magnitude earthquake was detected near McCaskill Creek and Whiting Way, approximately 30 miles northeast of Columbia. According to officials, residents reported that tremors were felt as far...
ELGIN, SC
City
Augusta, GA
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. gas prices continue to dip ahead of July 4 weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Gas prices in Georgia and South Carolina fell for the second straight week, pushing the average in both states further below $4.50 per gallon. Gas prices in Georgia are averaging $4.39 per gallon on Tuesday, down from $4.46 a week ago. Gas is even cheaper in Augusta, where it’s averaging $4.30 per gallon Tuesday, down from $4.38 a week ago.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Splash pad coming to McBean Community Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The City of Augusta will hold a grand opening of the new splash pad at McBean Community Center. The splash pad at the McBean Community Center is located at 1155 Hephzibah-McBeanRoad. The grand opening will be held at 11am on Friday, July 1, 2022, the community is invited. The new splash […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRAL News

Magnitude 3.4 earthquake in SC felt as far north as Charlotte

Kershaw County, S.C. — A magnitude 3.4 earthquake occurred overnight in South Carolina, with some in North Carolina feeling the shaking. A WCNC report notes that the earthquake happened at 1:30 a.m. near Interstate 20 in Kershaw County, northeast of Columbia. Impacts were felt as far north as Charlotte and as far south as Augusta, Georgia. More than 2,000 reports surrounding the earthquake have come in to the U.S. Geological Survey.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Three-way stop causes safety issues near Amazon fulfillment site

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Just off I-20 near Exit 183, there’s a new traffic pattern with a three-way stop. You probably pass by if you’re heading towards or leaving the Amazon centers. Even if you drive in the area all the time, you may not always pay attention to the new signs.
APPLING, GA
WRDW-TV

Columbia County officials want you to slow down water usage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Drought Monitor website shows levels across Georgia. Richmond County is mostly yellow, meaning abnormally dry. Columbia County’s drought level is a step higher at moderate. It’s why Columbia County officials are asking you to slow down your water use for the next few...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
wgac.com

A Visit To Graniteville’s Blue Top Grill

Graniteville’s Blue Top Grill has been a local favorite for almost three quarters of a century. Southern hospitality and good food is the best way to describe my recent visit for lunch. My first interaction was with a nice lady named Wanda. “Are ya eatin’ with us, or takin’...
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WJBF

Temporary lane closures in Columbia County subdivision

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Residents and drivers who travel in the Rhodes Hill Subdivision need to be aware of an intermittent, temporary lane closure with lane shifts. Traffic officials say this is due to road paving. The following roads will have lane closures: Rhodes Hill Drive Rhodes Hill Court Spring Creek Lane Spring Creek […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken drive-by shooting damages homes, vehicles

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On the same day three teenagers were shot to death in Aiken, a separate drive-by shooting damaged two homes and three vehicles. There’s no reason to believe the incidents are related, according to authorities. But it could be an indicator of the severity of a...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken Technical College evacuated due to bomb scare

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Around midday Wednesday, students were being evacuated at Aiken Technical College due to a bomb threat. A witness said there were at least 20 patrol cars at the school in Graniteville. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the evacuation was due to a bomb threat.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
WRDW-TV

If you need a job, here are some hiring events in the next few days

AIKEN, S.C. - Tri-Development Center will be conducting on site interviews for applicants who desire to work with individuals with disabilities. Interviews will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon and 2-6 pm. June 29. Apply online at www.aikentdc.org. Online applications will be served first. Certifies nursing assistants are encouraged...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Injuries reported in crash on Windsor Spring Road near I-520

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County dispatchers say crews responded to a car crash on Windsor Spring Road near Bobby Jones Expressway. According to dispatchers, the call about the accident came in just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday. There were reports of injuries, but it’s unclear how severe they may be.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Body found near Dearing identified as missing Columbia County man

DEARING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - McDuffie County Coroner Paul Johnson has identified the body of a missing Columbia County man. Steven Williams was found June 12 around 1 p.m. in an abandoned house near the state ponds off Fish Hatchery Road just southwest of Dearing. Steven Williams Sr. previously wrote on...
DEARING, GA

