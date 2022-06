So when do the orange cones get pulled from West Sixth and West 12th?. City Engineer Jim Ubert says waterline projects continue at both locations, with work underway on Sixth between Lincoln and Woodland and 12th between Chestnut and Grand for several months now. On KVOE’s Newsmaker segment this week, Ubert said the Sixth Avenue project is into its final stage, with work now finishing on side streets on the north side of the street. Ubert says the targeted “substantial completion” date was June 17, so the project is behind schedule.

LYON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 HOURS AGO