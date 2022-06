The class 1A #7 Twin Cedars Softball Squad’s 21 game winning streak ended at the hands of #5 Southeast Warren on Monday 4-3. The Sabers were able to get on the board first in the bottom of the 1st inning on a Grace Bailey sacrifice fly scoring Rylee Dunkin. The Warhawks evened the score at one in their half of the 2nd. It stayed tied at one until the top of the 6th when Southeast Warren struck for two runs and added an insurance run in the 7th. The Sabers would not go away quietly as they plated two runs in the bottom of the 7th, one off a triple by Jetta Sterner. Bailey took the loss going 6 2/3 allowing all four runs on nine hits and striking out two. Coach Zack Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports he likes these challenging games at the end of the season and knows his girls are ready for high pressure situations.

CEDAR, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO