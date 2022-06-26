Death Notice: Sandra Kay Emmons Lemaster

Leotta Mae “Lee” Minix, age 78, of Stockbridge, MI, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. Lee was born on March 10, 1944, in Enoch, West Virginia, to George and Ona (Brady) Ramsey. She lived in the Stockbridge area for 51 years and was a member of the Jeruel Baptist Church in Munith. Lee was a long-time caretaker for her husband, David, and her “grandbabes.” She loved spending time with her family, friends, and three pups, gardening, watching the birds, and talking on the phone. Leotta was spunky and full of sass but the most selfless and loving person you would ever meet.

