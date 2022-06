For chef Fermín Núñez (Suerte), the North Star of Mexican seafood restaurants is Contramar in the Condesa-Roma neighborhood of Mexico City. And although Gabriela Cámara’s heavenly “beach food” hub certainly serves as inspiration, when creating his own coastal eatery, he turned to something more immediate: namely, the property that now houses his latest restaurant, Este. Located inside the former Eastside Café on Manor Road, Núñez and his partner, Sam Hellman-Mass, are looking to the same garden that once made its predecessor a farm-to-table darling. For instance, utilizing carrots and cucumbers grown in their own backyard to make seasonal aguachiles. Or employing fresh herbs and alliums as an accent to Contramar homages like a tuna tostada with burnt onion and nori.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO