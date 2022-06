Chelsea are in talks with Leeds over a deal for Raphinha, with the Blues prepared to pay in excess of £50m to get the deal done. Chelsea's bid has at this point trumped Arsenal, who had an opening bid rejected but are expected to go back in with an improved offer. Chelsea are also in for Raheem Sterling with Manchester City expecting to field a bid for the England international after Thomas Tuchel engaged Sterling over how he would fit in at Stamford Bridge.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 22 HOURS AGO