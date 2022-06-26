ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloodkin, Tituss Burgess, others to be added to Athens Music Walk of Fame

By ERIN KENNEY
Red and Black
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloodkin. Tituss Burgess. The Glands. Ishues. Love Tractor. These five Athens artists are soon to be cemented into the Athens Music Walk of Fame. Montu Miller, an Athens hip hop icon and Athens Cultural Affairs Commission committee member, announced the new Athens Music Walk of fame inductees Saturday evening at the...

