Cross your fingers, because it looks like our collective weather-prayers are about to be answered!. According to the latest forecast from the Weather Channel, the Shreveport - Bossier City area is about to leave those sweltering, triple-digit temperatures behind - at least for a little while. The weekend is still projected to be in the 100° - 105° range, but all of that looks to be changing for the better on Monday.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 4 DAYS AGO