ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, giving all 50 states the power to decide if abortions will or will not be allowed. For 50 years, Roe v. Wade guaranteed a women’s right to legally get an abortion. Everything is about to change because it’s not a woman’s decision any longer and now, it’s up to the state she lives in.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO