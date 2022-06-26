ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Fort Myers, FL

Biggest ham radio event in SWFL

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTens of thousands of people from around the world are working to communicate using ham radio. That’s an amateur radio that uses morse code and technology from decades ago. On Sunday, in North Fort Myers Community Park, the Fort Myers amateur radio club participated...

New TikTok trend leaves giant holes on beaches, threatening turtles

SANIBEL, Florida (WBBH) -- There’s a new social media trend that’s creating a big problem on Southwest Florida beaches. People are digging giant holes on the beach and leaving before they fill them in. While there’s nothing wrong with actually digging the hole, leaving it wide open is...
SuncoastPost

Lunch With a View At Harpoon Harry’s

The other day I was reminded that a meal with a view is a bonus situation. It is akin to getting dessert for free or being upgraded at a hotel. The restaurant I’m speaking of comes with gentle sounds of waves lapping against the dock, which you overlook. Double American flags flank the posts in the water so that when the wind catches the stars and stripes, they appear to magically stretch over the span of the waterway. Happy people with a pep in their step hop off their boats, hoping to score a table just like the one you are currently perched upon. The smells from the kitchen remind you of cocoanut shrimp which would absolutely match the ambiance of your waterfront lunch stop for the day. What is this magical place? Harpoon Harry’s Restaurant and Sports Bar and it makes a Tuesday (or any day) feel like a mini-vacation.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Sea turtle nesting season on Fort Myers Beach

It’s sea turtle nesting season in Southwest Florida. A volunteer with the non-profit Turtle Time said it’s rare to see a sea turtle nesting but a man who lives on Fort Myers Beach hit the jackpot when he saw a turtle lay her eggs and walk back to the ocean.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
North Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
First Watch in Estero, Florida

Dining Outside the Home: First Watch in Estero, Florida! You can always tell breakfast is going to be good when you know the workers get up with the chickens, which means the crack of dawn. The oven heats up for freshly-baked pastries, the cage-free eggs get whipped for super-light lemon ricotta pancakes, and the smell of hardwood smoked bacon stimulates the appetite as succulent fruits and garden vegetables are chopped, sliced, or diced for the menu of the day. But that’s not all. Smell that coffee. Once you place the order, an aromatic pot of steaming coffee is set before you to drain at your leisure. This is how to enjoy the morning cuppa joe. As you can imagine, word has gotten out, so sometimes there’s a wait. No worries, it takes that long to decide what to choose. Besides, this is Florida and the weather brings a healthy disposition.
ESTERO, FL
Collier County tourism on the rise with an uncertain future

As locals of Southwest Florida feel they are enjoying a season of less traffic, emptier restaurants and quieter beaches, some may be surprised to hear that there has been a more than 5% uptick in tourists so far this year compared to last, with an 8% increase in visitors in May of this year compared to May 2021.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Top 5 Most Popular Restaurants in Cape Coral, Florida

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Their waiters will serve you famous American hamburgers, delicious homemade fries, and tender fried pickles here. Most tourists recommend trying its gorgeous pastries, exquisite pretzels, or distinctive grilled pineapple. The bartenders, according to the reviews, deliver outstanding craft beer and great bitters. Their wonderful shakes are among the most delectable beverages available. You can also request food to be delivered from this bar.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Dave Weinstein
The Music Never Dies at Zeppe’s Tavern

Ohio transplants in Naples are now closer to home with the opening of Zeppe’s Tavern in the former Brass Tap space in the Gateway Shoppes, at the intersection of Wiggins Pass Road and U.S. 41. The chain is based in the Cleveland area, where it operates both pizzerias and...
NAPLES, FL
Publix at the Shoppes of Verdana Village breaks ground

WMG Development and Cameratta Companies broke ground Tuesday on a 48,000-square-foot Publix that will anchor The Shoppes at Verdana Village shopping center at the corner of Verdana Village Boulevard and Corkscrew Road in Estero. “Having Publix, the first-class operator and the dominant grocer in Florida that everyone knows, you know...
ESTERO, FL
3 To Do: ‘Something Rotten,’ something funny and something beautiful

Various times now through July 24. Sugden Community Theatre, 701 Fifth Ave., Naples. Wot? Music AND dancing AND a storyline? The Bottom Brothers are having a horrible time scoring a hit in their 16th-century oeuvre of London, especially against a guy named Will until a soothsayer whispers the wave of the future to them.
NAPLES, FL
#Ham Radio#Amateur Radio#Swfl
Figs Grille is a Neighborhood Staple

Longstanding Figs Grille in Bonita Springs has been busier than ever, despite the pandemic, thanks to the dedication of owner and chef Sam Tadros, a veteran of the Southwest Florida dining scene. Tadros is a master of reinvention. After leaving Egypt at age 27, where he worked as an accountant,...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
The City of Bonita Springs Invites the Public to its Annual Star-Spangled Bonita Event

City Council Declares April 29th, 2022, as Arbor Day in Bonita Springs. Quinn/Downs/Dean Neighborhood Voluntary Home Buyout Program (Update) Bonita Beach Road Drainage Pipes Inspection (Vanderbilt Drive Intersection to Windsor Road) Save the Date: Riverside Rally for Clean Water (Saturday, October 16th) September 18th, 2021 is International Coastal Clean-up Day-Volunteer...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
5 New Ice Cream Shops to Try in Naples

July is National Ice Cream Month, and Naples is on board: No fewer than five new ice cream shops have opened recently to enhance the joys of summer:. Scoops Ice Cream & Açai Bowls: Scoops’ third location is inside the Flash Car Wash & Convenience Store at 9995 Tamiami Trail East. The family-owned business features 15 flavors, five of which rotate, in addition to açai bowls and milkshakes. Scoops projects five Collier County locations by the end of 2023.
NAPLES, FL
Beachfront vintage Captiva cottage

This vintage Captiva cottage located at 16163 Captiva Drive has been recently updated and lovingly maintained. The home offers a charming and inviting living room, functional kitchen and dining area. It has a private beach access path by a front porch that overlooks the Gulf. The back patio has a spa with space to sunbathe privately.
CAPTIVA, FL
Naples, FL – Benefits of Sealing Pavers | Advice from a Power Washing Company

SYNOPSIS: Under Pressure Cleaning & Sealing Services is a company that understands the unique applications of sealing pavers. Whether you need repair or refinishing, we have the resources to complete your job. Benefits of Sealing Pavers | Advice from a Company. BY: Peter LeBlanc, Under Pressure Cleaning & Sealing Services.
NAPLES, FL
New Shoppes at Verdana Village broke ground Tuesday

Ground was broken Tuesday morning in the construction of a new shopping center off Corkscrew Road in East Lee County. Developers say the Shoppes at Verdana Village, located six miles east of I-75 along Corkscrew Road, will be a one-stop shop for neighbors in the area, to include a Publix supermarket, retail stores and restaurants.
LEE COUNTY, FL

