WREG Weather: More heat, then rain and relief

By David Royer
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have one more day of heat Sunday before showers begin to move in late in the afternoon, bringing temperatures down on Monday.

The mercury will rise into the mid-90s Sunday, WREG’s Wendy Nations said.

A Heat Advisory has been issued Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a large part of the News Channel 3 viewing area.

The National Service said heat index values, a measure of how hot the air feels, could rise to 108.

But by late afternoon, parts of the area will be under a marginal risk for saevere weather, as a cold front moves through the area and clashes with the heat, creating precipitation.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 4pm.

But Monday, the Mid-South should wake up to temperatures in the mid-80s.

It’ll be welcome relief. Saturday, Memphis set a record with a high of 101 degrees.

Check the latest WREG weather forecast here
