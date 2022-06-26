WREG Weather: More heat, then rain and relief
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We have one more day of heat Sunday before showers begin to move in late in the afternoon, bringing temperatures down on Monday.
The mercury will rise into the mid-90s Sunday, WREG’s Wendy Nations said.
A Heat Advisory has been issued Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a large part of the News Channel 3 viewing area.
The National Service said heat index values, a measure of how hot the air feels, could rise to 108.
But by late afternoon, parts of the area will be under a marginal risk for saevere weather, as a cold front moves through the area and clashes with the heat, creating precipitation.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 4pm.
But Monday, the Mid-South should wake up to temperatures in the mid-80s.
It'll be welcome relief. Saturday, Memphis set a record with a high of 101 degrees.
