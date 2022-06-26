ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Another cool cloudy day ahead of next week’s warmup

By Carly Cassady
KDVR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) — Sunday will be another cool and cloudy day with a high hovering around 70 degrees. Rain chances will...

kdvr.com

CBS Denver

Englewood Trash Fire Source Of Smoke And Smell Across Denver Tuesday Morning

DENVER (CBS4) – The weather played a role in why so many people woke up to the smell of fire in metro Denver on Tuesday. A light south wind and a temperature inversion were to blame. A fire at a trash facility in Englewood on Monday continued to smolder into the night. A strong temperature inversion on Tuesday morning trapped that smoke near the ground. A light wind from the south transported it and the smell into downtown Denver and portions of the eastern suburbs. RELATED: Fire at Waste Management transfer station in Englewood impacts air quality in parts of metro area Good morning #Englewood. Thank you to @Denver_Fire for your hard work. @Denver_Fire is still on scene. The smoke that you see and smell this morning throughout much of the metro area is from this incident. The air quality is currently poor, so please take care. — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) June 28, 2022 RELATED: Fire At Waste Management Facility Sends Smoke Plume Up Over Denver & Littleton
ENGLEWOOD, CO
#Warming Up
highlandsranchherald.net

Dry conditions impact water supplies in Highlands Ranch

Centennial Water is warning Highlands Ranch residents to cut down on water use as dry conditions continue and storage levels dip nearly 30% below the June average. In a recent press release, Centennial Water officials said the communities of Highlands Ranch, Solstice and northern Douglas County have already been under a drought watch since April 25.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
denverite.com

Power’s slowly returning to downtown Denver following a massive outage

Update, 8 p.m. Monday: Power has been fully restored. According to Xcel Energy, nearly 10,000 people are without power in downtown Denver right now. We’ve reached out to Xcel to learn more and will update this story when we hear back. The Xcel outage map shows power is being restored through the evening.
DENVER, CO
Flying Magazine

Rocky Mountain Metro (KBJC), Denver RNAV (GPS) Rwy 30R

More frequently used by general aviation traffic, Rocky Mountain Metro Airport offers parallel runways and multiple FBOs. [Courtesy: Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport]. For those heading to the Denver area—especially those who plan to explore the north side of town—Rocky Mountain Metro Airport (KBJC) gives pilots a great option. More frequently used by general aviation traffic, this airport offers parallel runways and multiple FBOs. In the event of IFR weather, a pilot might choose to use the RNAV (GPS) Rwy 30R approach. In the spring-time, pilots should watch for mountain wave-induced winds that can hammer the mesa upon which the airport sits. Summer brings the thunderstorm season, though cells are often widely spread and easy to spot visually. A few other things stick out on this approach that a pilot should note before they head inbound.
DENVER, CO
wtaq.com

Flight Delays, Cancellations Leaving Travelers Stranded

GREENVILLE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Traveler Christian Howard says he has been stranded in various airports for the past couple days and is still unsure of how he is getting home to Denver. “I ended up paying a local up there about $280 to drive me down from Hancock, Michigan,...
APPLETON, WI
5280.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Burritos in Denver and Beyond

Every American city has their preferred way of waking up. As for Coloradans, our early rising, on-the-go lifestyle is often fueled by our favorite bundles of eggs, greasy meat, and fiery green chile—our beloved breakfast burritos. Scarfing down one of these savory, tin-foil wrapped tortilla treasures is a storied...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Earth, Wind & Fire returns to Denver with love for Woolfolk never gone

Earth, Wind & Fire returns to Denver on Wednesday heavier in heart but lighter in spirit and determined to keep the fire burning. This will be the enduring R&B pop jazz funk disco supergroup’s first concert appearance in Denver since the April 25 death of saxophonist Andrew Woolfolk, who last performed with the band back in 1993 but remained lifelong friends with his Denver East High School classmate, multi-octave vocalist Philip Bailey.
DENVER, CO
slidesandsunshine.com

Inspiration Point Park, this Gorgeous Spot is Less than 7 Miles from Denver!

You will not believe how close you are to the city when you enter Inspiration Point Park! It feels like you’ve taken a trip to the Colorado mountains with its natural feel, tall trees and views for days. This new playground was wonderful, and if we lived closer, I know we’d be back again and again. We can’t wait for you to see Inspiration Point Park and all of the new features it has to offer!
DENVER, CO

