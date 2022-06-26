Another cool cloudy day ahead of next week’s warmup

DENVER (CBS4) – The weather played a role in why so many people woke up to the smell of fire in metro Denver on Tuesday. A light south wind and a temperature inversion were to blame. A fire at a trash facility in Englewood on Monday continued to smolder into the night. A strong temperature inversion on Tuesday morning trapped that smoke near the ground. A light wind from the south transported it and the smell into downtown Denver and portions of the eastern suburbs. RELATED: Fire at Waste Management transfer station in Englewood impacts air quality in parts of metro area Good morning #Englewood. Thank you to @Denver_Fire for your hard work. @Denver_Fire is still on scene. The smoke that you see and smell this morning throughout much of the metro area is from this incident. The air quality is currently poor, so please take care. — Englewood Police Department (@PoliceEnglewood) June 28, 2022 RELATED: Fire At Waste Management Facility Sends Smoke Plume Up Over Denver & Littleton

ENGLEWOOD, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO