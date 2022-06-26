Finally some heat relief and a bit more rain is on the way!

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After a wonderful Tuesday across the ArkLaTex we are tracking one last day of low humidity before tropical moisture starts moving into the region, first this evening and then continuing all the way into the holiday weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible later today across the southern third of the viewing area as the moisture starts to creep in. That moisture will continue to move in the rest of the week, and we are expecting very humid weather along with scattered showers and storms Thursday through Sunday. Locally heavy rain will be possible with these scattered storms as they move through. After a wet weekend the 4th of July is trending drier, but still very humid. In the tropics, PTC 2 is still poised to become Bonnie, likely on Thursday, and the disturbance in the Gulf now has a 40% chance of becoming a weak tropical system before moving inland on Thursday.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 7 HOURS AGO