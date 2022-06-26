ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Finally some heat relief and a bit more rain is on the way!

By Jeff Castle
KSLA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A cold front is poised to move through the ArkLaTex bringing and end to the triple digit heat and slightly better chances for some rain. For today another Heat Advisory is in effect through 7pm. With the humidity it will feel like 105+ this afternoon in many...

www.ksla.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLA

One last day of comfy weather across the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! After a wonderful Tuesday across the ArkLaTex we are tracking one last day of low humidity before tropical moisture starts moving into the region, first this evening and then continuing all the way into the holiday weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible later today across the southern third of the viewing area as the moisture starts to creep in. That moisture will continue to move in the rest of the week, and we are expecting very humid weather along with scattered showers and storms Thursday through Sunday. Locally heavy rain will be possible with these scattered storms as they move through. After a wet weekend the 4th of July is trending drier, but still very humid. In the tropics, PTC 2 is still poised to become Bonnie, likely on Thursday, and the disturbance in the Gulf now has a 40% chance of becoming a weak tropical system before moving inland on Thursday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Seasonably hot and humid this week with rain chances at times

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Our stretch of triple digit heat has ended for now, but it’s still going to be a bit hot and humid this week. Not much rain is expected through midweek, but our chances for showers and storms will start picking up on Thursday and will last through the start of the 4th of July weekend.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Two day break from the humidity

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After finally seeing some cooler weather Monday we are tracking more of the same for your Tuesday thanks to lower humidity and northerly winds behind the front. We are expecting temperatures again to be in the low 90s with ample sunshine the afternoon. Wednesday will be hotter with highs in the mid-90s followed by rising rain chances and humidity as we close out the week and head into holiday weekend thanks to a weak disturbance in the Gulf moving inland. Friday and Saturday look to be the most damp with locally heavy rain possible with even some showers possible on Sunday before drying out for the 4th of July.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Less heat and a little more rain for the week ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - An early summer ‘cold’ front will pass through the ArkLaTex tonight. We’ll still be hot for the week ahead, but at least the triple digits will disappear for the time being. We’ll have several chances for seeing some rain as well, with showers and storms looking most widespread toward the end of the week.
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Louisiana State
State
Florida State
KSLA

Lower temperatures, higher rain chances this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of you had a fantastic weekend even though we were dealing with record heat across parts of the ArkLaTex. After the 105 we saw Sunday afternoon we are tracking cooler weather to start off the new week thanks to a weak cold front and showers and storms that moved late last night and early this morning. Temperatures will still be toasty this week, but we’re talking 90s versus 100s for highs. While a few scattered showers or storms are possible today, but the best chances for rain will come later in the week as a weak tropical disturbance in the Gulf could bring more widespread wet weather Friday and Saturday. Highs throughout the week will range from the low to upper 90s, with the hottest weather likely on Wednesday.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bridge to be demolished on Caddo Lake; expect loud noises

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Crews are beginning to demolish the underwater supports of the LA 1 bridge going over Caddo Lake. Area businesses and residents should expect loud noises on Wednesday, June 29, starting at 12 p.m. The demolition is one part of an $18.2 million project, which will...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Road reopened after wind damage, fire in Greenwood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police announced late Sunday night that Greenwood-Mooringsport Rd. is open again after high winds knocked a tree into a power line, causing a grass fire earlier in the evening. Officials say the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday just north of McGee Rd. The...
GREENWOOD, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Of Mexico#Caribbean Sea#Tropical Wave#Southeastern Louisiana
KTAL

New closing times proposed for bars outside downtown Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There’s a proposal from a Shreveport City Councilman to reduce the hours that some bars can stay open. The ordinance would affect all bars outside of downtown by reducing their open times by two hours. Councilman Jerry Bowman, who authored the ordinance, said there’s so much crime in the city but not enough police officers to respond to it all.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

1 injured in overnight shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Police are trying to piece together evidence in an overnight shooting in Shreveport. The call came in about 12:30 a.m. Police found one person shot at a gas station near W. 70th and Buncombe Road. That victim, who had been shot twice in the arm, was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. It's unclear at this time exactly where the shooting happened.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Longview Arboretum adds hundreds of signs to identify plants

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - If you’ve been to the Longview Arboretum and spotted a plant you just had to have for your yard, it could be a challenge finding out what it’s called. Help is on the way. Longview Arboretum Director Steven Chamblee, and other employees, are posting...
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
sbmag.net

SB WEDDINGS – Kallie Bethard & Tyler Rash

Allie Robyn Bethard of Coushatta and Tyler Rash of Shreveport were united in marriage on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at half-past six o’clock in the evening at First United Methodist Church in Coushatta. Kallie is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Edgerton Bethard. Tyler is the son of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Major convention announcement from Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourism Bureau

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau (SBCTB) will announce which premier organization has chosen Shreveport as their 2023 annual conference location at a press conference Wednesday morning. Leaders from SBCTB, the Lieutenant Governor’s Office, and organizers of the conference at the center of the announcement...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

United Way given $10,000 grant from Brookshire’s

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Grant funds will sponsor more than 300 children in northwest Louisiana for an entire year and provide free books. United Way of Northwest Louisiana(UWNWLA) has been awarded a $10,000 grand from Brookshire’s Food and Pharmacy for their Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library on June 28. Through the Imagination Library program, one book will be delivered to children’s homes once each month. Children enrolled from the beginning of the program will own a small library of 60 books by the time they enter kindergarten, at no cost to their families. In total over 3,600 free books will go to local children.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport-Bossier to welcome almost 4,000 motorcyclists this week

SHREVEPORT, La. - Visit Shreveport-Bossier is getting ready to welcome almost 4,000 motorcycle enthusiasts for the Goldwing Road Rider’s Association (GWRRA):Wing Ding 43 Annual Conference to be held at the Shreveport Convention Center through Saturday. This will be the first time the event has been held in Louisiana and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Man seriously injured in Sunset Acres crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating a crash in the Sunset Acres neighborhood that left a man in critical condition. Just before 8:00 p.m., police and emergency medical services were called to the intersection of Jewella Ave. and W 70th St. Officers say they believe the man was speeding south on Jewella Ave when he hit the median and crossed into the northbound lanes, then hit a tree.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Vivian Car Accident Leaves Bicyclist Dead

Caddo deputies are investigating a crash that left a bicyclist dead in Vivian on Tuesday (6/28/22) night. Caddo deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of North Pine Street just after 7 p.m.. Upon arrival they found a lifeless bicyclist that was hit by a car. The driver of the car remained at the crash site and was interviewed by deputies.
VIVIAN, LA
K945

Explosion and Fire Rocks DeSoto Parish

An explosion and fire in DeSoto Parish shook a small community in DeSoto Parish. It happened on the Catuna Road just off of Highway 171 Monday morning. A natural gas pipeline exploded and burst into flames which could be seen for miles. The DeSoto Parish Sheriff's Office evacuated nearby residents...
KSLA

Minden Mayor Terry L. Gardner dead at 68

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The City of Minden confirmed on June 28 that Mayor Terry L. Gardner died from complications related to his recent cancer diagnosis. Below is the information from the City of Minden’s Facebook page:
MINDEN, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy