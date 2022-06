It’s never too early to start thinking about the hot stove this coming offseason. For Dodgers fans, there are some clear areas of need and of concern. One could be the team’s effort to re-sign Clayton Kershaw once again. The long-time Dodger ace inked a one-year deal to stay in LA last offseason but has made his desire to be closer to home in Texas known. The other big to-do item for the front office will involve years and big money.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO