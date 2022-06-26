ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Kalb, TX

1 critically wounded in De Kalb shooting

KTBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDE KALB, Texas - A shooting Saturday night left one person critically injured in De Kalb, Texas. The call...

www.ktbs.com

magnoliareporter.com

TXKToday.com : Texarkana Police arrest several gang members connected to LCB/I-30 Cartel

An 18-month investigation of alleged criminal activity by the LCB/I-30 Cartel gang in the Texarkana area has resulted in numerous arrests in the recent weeks. As detectives investigated the murder of Jermaine Aldridge in the Chili’s Restaurant parking lot on December 30, 2020, they learned that it was a murder-for-hire plot. They also eventually determined that murder was actually part of a much larger series of criminal acts by LCB/I-30 Cartel members.
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Pittsburg’s Fatality Identified

The Texas Department of Public Safety identified Tony Gross, 39, of Gilmer, was the victim of an automobile-pedestrian fatality last Monday night. William Carlile, 68, of Pittsburg, was traveling northbound on US 271 in his 1999 Ford F-150 when he struck Gross. Williams was turning right onto CR 4114, where Gross was standing in the turning lane. Mr. Carlile tried to avoid Mr. Gross, but authorities pronounced Mr. Gross at the scene.
PITTSBURG, TX
ktoy1047.com

De Kalb shooting leaves one injured on Saturday

De Kalb police responded to the 500 black of East Street in De Kalb where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound. Police believe the victim and suspect were in an altercation before the shooting occurred. The investigation is ongoing. Storms in the Texarkana area brought high winds,...
TEXARKANA, AR
107-3 KISS-FM

East Texas Police Make Numerous Arrests In Cartel Investigation

What started as a murder investigation turned into something much more sinister according to Texarkana Police and 18 months later, arrests are being made in what police say is a much larger criminal situation. According to a post on their Facebook page, Texarkana Police Report multiple arrests of the LCB/I-30...
swark.today

HCSO Investigating Weekend Shooting

Hempstead County Investigators are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday June 25, 2022 between the hours of 3:00 am and 5:00 am. According to the victim Jarod Welch 19, of Texarkana, Arkansas he and a male passenger were driving in the 1300 block of Highway 32 East, they pulled over in front of a metal gate, to relieve themselves. Jarod stated once his passenger was out of the vehicle a gray SUV drove by shining a bright light at them. The passenger fled into the woods and he began backing out in the highway. Welch stated that once he was out in the lane of traffic, pointed west, the gray SUV pulled in front of him and turned sideways, the driver exited the vehicle, threw a Crown Royal whiskey bottle at his windshield. Jarod stated that he had no idea who the man was and had never seen him before, so he drove around him and took off.
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KSST Radio

Cooper Man Accused Of Running From Police To Avoid Warrant Arrest

A 43-year-old Cooper man was accused of running from police to avoid a warrant arrest Monday, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Francisco Castro reported stopping a green Nissan for a traffic violation on West Oak Circle at Azalea Lane at 3:28 p.m. June 27, 2022. While talking to the driver, identified as Darrell Joe Dunavin, Castro smelled a marijuana odor emitting from the sedan. The Coper man admitted he’d smoked the day prior but claimed there was no contraband in the car, Castro alleged.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KTBS

Texarkana Arkansas police need help finding a missing woman

TEXARKANA, Ark. – Texarkana Arkansas police are asking for the publics help in locating a homeless woman who has been reported missing by her family. Brandy Finigan, 44, was reported missing June 23 by her daughter, who had last spoken to her mother on May 31. Finigan is a...
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana fire fighters deployed to battle blaze

300 homes are threatened by the fire. The blaze has grown over 20 times its original size in just three days. Storms in the Texarkana area brought high winds, irregularly shaped hail, and heavy rain in the late evening on Sunday. Join the Texarkana Museums System in celebrating Independence Day...
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Bicyclist killed after being hit by a car in Vivian

VIVIAN, La. - Caddo Parish Sheriff's office confirmed a crash killed a bicyclist near the 900 block of North Pine Street in Vivian around 7 p.m. on Tuesday night. The driver of the car remained on scene and cooperated with law enforcement. Traffic was diverted at Kendrick Road and Highway...
VIVIAN, LA
easttexasradio.com

Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Pittsburg

A pedestrian was killed Monday night in Pittsburg after being struck by a vehicle on CR4114 just off Hwy 271 near UT Health Pittsburg. They released no other information.
PITTSBURG, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXII.com

Texas man drowns on Broken Bow Lake

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Texas man is dead after a drowning incident in McCurtain County. According to troopers, the drowning happened around 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon near Coyote Drive on Broken Bow Lake. Troopers said 62-year-old David Miller of Quinlan, Texas was floating on an inflatable raft when...
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KSST Radio

9 Jailed In Hopkins County On Controlled Substance Charges

At least 9 people were jailed in Hopkins County on controlled substance charges over the week of June 19-25, 2022, according to police and sheriff’s reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Terry Thompson took custody of Joe Edward Rawson at 8:30 a.m. Friday and transported him from Bowie County jail to Hopkins County jail. The 34-year-old Texarkana, Texas man was booked in at 11:02 a.m. June 24, 2022, on a warrant for violation of probation on a possession of less than 1 gram of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance charge, according to arrest reports.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSLA

VA clinic construction nears completion

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — Construction of the Veterans Administration clinic in Texarkana, Texas, is nearing completion. It is one of three outreach clinics under the umbrella of Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport. The new clinic will replace the one in Texarkana, Ark. Officials said the new location...
TEXARKANA, TX
hopeprescott.com

Hempstead County Sheriff’s Department Arrest 3 near Bois d’Arc

On 26 June 2022 at approximately 9:48 PM, deputies were dispatched to 23 Bream Street. They were advised that one of the neighbors of this residence seen people taking property from that location. Upon arrival of Deputy Matt Dunham and Deputy Jacob Wayne, Deputy Wayne observed Miranda Cole exiting a...
HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed For Assaulting An Officer With A Knife

A 21-year-old Sulphur Springs man was jailed early Friday morning for allegedly assaulting an officer with a knife. The arrest marked the second time in two weeks the man has been booked into Hopkins County jail, according to arrest and jail reports. Sulphur Springs Police Officers responded at 7:45 a.m....
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police arrest man with five felony warrants, add six more

Texarkana police arrested Anthony Sandoval, 27, for five felony warrants after a brief foot chase. An Arkansas-side investigator initially observed Sandoval getting into a vehicle at a local motel and recognized him. He followed Sandoval's vehicle as it traveled south down Stateline Ave. Texas-side authorities were called to make the traffic stop.
TEXARKANA, AR

Comments / 0

