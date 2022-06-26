ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Witch marks and rare ice age art: Why you should visit Creswell Crags

By Kitty Empire
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gVV2l_0gMXxJnO00
Creswell Crags contain the northernmost cave art in Europe.

These caves are 10 times older than Stonehenge and house the story of the life of early man in a picturesque Nottinghamshire gorge

Tucked away in the corner where Derbyshire meets Nottinghamshire, within easy reach of south Yorkshire, is an atmospheric Paleolithic site like no other in the UK. You think Spain and France have all the best cave art? Think again.

In 2003, the northernmost cave art in Europe was discovered at Creswell Crags – engravings and bas-reliefs of stags and birdlike figures that might be female figures. The site has previously thrown up huge quantities of finds, such as engraved bones and the only known figurative ice age art in the UK.

If you were to need some token celebrity endorsements to pique your interest in the extraordinary network of caverns, holes and fissures that houses these remarkable relics, 10,000 years older than the pyramids and 10 times older than Stonehenge, there are two go-to enthusiasts: comedian Isy Suttie – Dobby from Peep Show – who grew up in nearby Matlock and used to come as a child, and louche pop rogue Jarvis Cocker (see below). The Sheffield singer rediscovered Creswell Crags while visiting with his own son some years ago and, picking up a copy of David Lewis-Williams’s The Mind in the Cave in the gift shop, was inspired to write an album about how the natural reverb of caves kicked off the human musical imagination, among other things. According to Tripadvisor, Creswell Crags is the no 1 thing to do in Worksop. There are very few things to do in Worksop, but still.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t1HSz_0gMXxJnO00
Visitors prepare to brave the caves at Creswell Crags.

It’s ridiculous how little known Creswell Crags are, given their international significance and their almost storybook rendition of early human home-making. Early hominids took shelter from the elements in the limestone caverns that line this picturesque gorge, now with a tranquil lake at its floor (thanks, Victorians). Arriving seasonally, these hunter-gatherers felled beasts such as Arctic hares, aurochs and woolly rhinoceros and then tanned their leather, knapped flint tools and carved bone gewgaws, while etching their presence into the walls of caves and fissures.

Tours of varying depth, length and age appropriateness are detailed on the website; you must book ahead. Hibernating bats make certain caves out of bounds at times; sturdy footwear is a good idea.

A few details from my own visits still linger. Some excellent tour guides detailed how the cave’s inhabitants tanned hides using their own urine to soften them. The caves that got the sun were used more than the north-facing real estate: plus ça change among hominids.

These crags were regularly occupied for thousands of years, as waves of Neanderthals were overtaken by more modern human immigrants – you know, the Gravettians and Magdalenians, the Mouseterians and the bronze age types. Naturally, this outcrop being within whistling distance of Nottinghamshire, there is a Robin Hood’s Cave, where the mythical class warrior allegedly sheltered. The crags have been excavated by Victorian gentleman enthusiasts; scientists are still combing the spoil heaps for things they missed. At some point, frightened people made so-called “witch marks”, known scientifically as apotropaic marks, as symbols of ritual protection.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jarvis Cocker
Person
Isy Suttie
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In The Netherlands Just Unearthed A 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple Complex

Archaeologists have found two temples that they believe were used by Roman soldiers as early as the first century C.E. along with altar stones and carvings of deities. Amateur archaeologists digging at a clay extraction site in the Netherlands came across the find of their lives in late 2021 when they unearthed a nearly-intact Roman temple complex. Dating to the first century C.E., the structures were likely used by soldiers stationed at the Roman Empire’s northern boundary.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Figurative Art#Ice Age#Age Appropriateness#Uk#Paleolithic#Tripadvisor
heavenofanimals.com

This Baby Zebra Was Born With Spots Instead Of Stripes

Call the doctor, we’re in love. What’s more awesome than a horse? A zebra. And what’s cuter than a zebra? A baby zebra. Do you know what’s even cuter? A baby zebra with spots instead of stripes!. A rare polka dot baby zebra was spotted (pun...
ANIMALS
Andrei Tapalaga

Sculpture of God Discovered in Mexico

Previous artifacts that have been discovered, point out that the Maize God rose from the underworld.INAH. Lately, more and more religious artifacts and sculptures are being unearthed. Another great finding to add to the top list is a sculpture depicting the head of the Maya Maize God. The sculpture was found at Palenque, a popular archeological site in Chiapas, Mexico where other important artifacts have been previously found.
AOL Corp

661 pounds, 13 feet long and a mouth 'the size of a banana': The largest freshwater fish ever caught

A fisherman in northern Cambodia hooked what researchers say is the world’s largest freshwater fish — a giant stingray that scientists know relatively little about. The fisherman, 42, caught the 661-pound fish — which measured about 13 feet in length — near a remote island on the Mekong River in the Stung Treng area. A team of scientists from the Wonders of Mekong research project helped tag, measure and weigh the ray before it was released back into the river. The research group believes it was healthy when released and expects it to survive.
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Science
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
SCIENCE
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Unearth 42 Skeletons Of Syphilis-Ridden Spanish Colonists Under Peru’s Oldest Hospital

Local legend has it that the last three rulers of the Incan Empire lay buried at the site. Shaped like a cross, the one-hectare complex has a rich and mysterious history. The Hospital Real de San Andrés in Lima, Peru, has long captivated historians. Built exclusively for Spanish patients in 1552, legend holds that it served as a tomb for the last three rulers of the Incan Empire. While those have yet to be found, archaeologists just unearthed the skeletons of 42 Spanish syphilis victims.
WORLD
natureworldnews.com

Archeologists Unearth 2100-Year-Old Burial of Woman on a Bronze ‘Mermaid Bed’

Experts have discovered an antiquity interment of a woman lying on a bronze mattress, located at the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani. It was built during first century B.C. The Discovery of 2100-Year-Old Burial. The observation tower was somewhere close to the northern Greek metropolis of Kozani and goes all...
SCIENCE
lexnau.com

The Queen smiles as the President of Azerbaijan presents her with a rare horse as a gift at Windsor Castle!

I bet the Queen was deeply honored, what a great gesture.💖🐎🥰. What a lovely gift for her. Will cheer her up! 🥰. The monarch, 96, was presented with a rare Karabakh horse in Windsor Castle’s courtyard a day before surprising royal watchers with a visit to Paddington Station to inaugurate the Elizabeth Line. The horse was a gift from President Ilham Aliyev after his country was invited to perform at the recent Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
PETS
The Guardian

The Guardian

335K+
Followers
81K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy