As a science writer, I'm very familiar with the excitement of musing about humanity traveling to the moon -- I even find awe while writing about the tiniest lunar update. A headline like "The Moon Might Have a Trace of Something That Could Potentially Be Water But Probably Not" will do it for me because, at the very least, it underscores that we're far along enough in our timeline to study worlds beyond our own. It's proof that we're on the path toward spectacular, scientific breakthroughs.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO