In late April, Megan Hallstone of Sauvie Island’s Columbia Farms walked out to her family’s strawberry fields to check the plants for flowers. Typically, strawberries ripen six weeks after blossoming, little white flowers halo-ing a yellow core. When she didn’t see blooms, she knew the berries would be late. As the cold, wet weather continued from April into May, she watched green berries emerge from the plants, but the downpour kept them from reddening. Berries can ripen without a lot of sun, but it takes longer and the fruit isn’t as sweet. Instead, berries taste, well, like rain.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO