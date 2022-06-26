ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Return of Covid restrictions unlikely, says Prof Leitch

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMandatory coronavirus restrictions are unlikely to return despite a significant rise in cases, Scotland's national clinical director has said. Prof Jason Leitch said there would be "small prices to pay" in order to ensure "normality" continues. However, he added that he believed it would take a "dramatic" change for...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The end of constant Covid boosters? Moderna claims Omicron-specific vaccine could be 'turning point' — as NHS urges a million Brits to come forward for fourth dose amid summer surge in cases

Covid jab maker Moderna claims its new Omicron-specific vaccine could be a 'turning point' in the pandemic. A study of the new jab on 800 people found it boosted antibody levels against the Omicron variant eight-fold. But it did not elicit as many antibodies against the BA.4 and BA.5, which...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Stay inside if you're vulnerable': Covid-stricken Jeremy Vine leads calls for RETURN to shielding as cases rise — but deaths are still falling with just 20 fatalities each day

Jeremy Vine has encouraged vulnerable people to start shielding again amid a fresh wave of Covid infections. The Channel 5 presenter, who is ill with the virus himself, criticised the Government for playing down concerns about rising numbers. An outbreak on the set of his show has seen several crew...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid news – live: Hospital patients up by 37% as experts warn of fifth wave

Hospitals beds in England taken up by Covid-19 patients have surged by 37 per cent, as experts warned UK has entered its fifth wave.New NHS data showed the number of positive patients jumped to 7,822 - up by more than 2,000 in a week.Coronavirus cases have increased sharply in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before.The figures followed warnings from experts that UK has hit its fifth wave and could spell trouble for the NHS as it is already facing the same...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ons#Covid#Bbc Scotland#Uk#Glastonbury
TheConversationAU

We need to brace for a tsunami of long COVID. But we're not quite sure the best way to treat it

Australia’s Omicron wave earlier this year was much larger than we thought, recent research has confirmed. We also heard Health Minister Mark Butler acknowledge Australia can expect a “very big wave” of people with long COVID over the next few years. Doctors and researchers have been warning about the growing threat of long COVID, as restrictions ease and case numbers climb. So we need to take an urgent look at how we manage and treat it. Read more: We calculated the impact of 'long COVID' as...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Youngest South Africa tavern victim was 13 - minister

The youngest victim among the at least 21 people who died at a drinking place at the weekend was 13, police minister Bheki Cele has said. The cause of the deaths was not immediately clear and the authorities are investigating. The victims were found strewn across floors and tables at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Twin Omicron subvariants have taken over the U.S., but they’re not quite identical. One is ‘the worst version of the virus we’ve seen’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. A pair of immune-evading Omicron subvariants are now dominant in the U.S., having overtaken so-called "stealth Omicron" and close relative BA.2.12.1 in mere weeks, according to federal health data released Tuesday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid-19 deaths remain low while infections and hospital numbers rise

The number of Covid-19 deaths registered in England and Wales continues to remain low, with no evidence yet of the impact of the latest rise in infections.A total of 264 deaths registered in the seven days to June 17 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).This is down slightly from 284 deaths in the previous week and remains well below the 1,125 recorded in the peak week of the Omicron BA.2 wave of infections earlier in the year.The current wave is being driven by the newer variants BA.4 and BA.5, which now make...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Covid: UK in ‘fifth wave already’ as experts warn summer events will see infections surge even higher

The UK is fighting a fifth wave of Covid as infections soar and large summer events could see cases rise even higher, experts have warned. Coronavirus cases have increased sharply in recent weeks, with the latest figures showing 1.7 million people testing positive across the UK, a 23 per cent increase on the week before. The increase is being driven by the recent BA.4 and BA.5 variants, subvariants of Omicron.There are concerns that the return of mass events for the first time after the pandemic – such as Glastonbury over the weekend, Notting Hill Carnival and the Edinburgh...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ohmymag.co.uk

Cervical cancer symptom you can smell

Cervical cancer is the 14th most common cancer in women in the UK. Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with it every year. Here’s a symptom that you can actually smell and know. While Vaginal discharge is normal and even healthy, you should look out for it if the following happens.
CANCER
The Independent

Boris Johnson says there is no ‘immediate cause for concern’ over coronavirus

Boris Johnson said he has not been considering coronavirus “for a while” despite cases rising across the UK.The Prime Minister said he does not believe there is “immediate cause for concern”, as infections rise in all four nations of the UK.A total of 1.7 million people are estimated to have had the virus last week, up 23% from 1.4 million a week earlier, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).The increase is likely to be driven by the latest Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5.The Prime Minister said: “I think older people definitely should get their fourth jab.“Look at the advice from the NHS.“To be absolutely frank, I haven’t looked at it for a while.“I do know that cases are up.“I don’t believe there’s an immediate cause for concern, but people should just look at the NHS guidance and particularly for older people I would imagine that the answer is to get a fourth jab.” Read More By-elections show voters have run out of patience with Boris Johnson
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Is UK heading for another Omicron wave? No10 confirms it's closely watching emergence of two Covid sub-variants responsible for virus' recent comeback

Downing Street today confirmed it is keeping tabs on the two Omicron variant spin-offs responsible for a recent spike in Covid infections. Boris Johnson's official spokesman claimed the situation was being monitored 'very closely' amid early signs that hospitalisations are also starting to rise. He insisted the Government was not considering imposing further curbs at this point and would stick to its 'living with Covid' plan.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Couple 'forced woman to work without proper pay'

A Lisburn couple have been handed suspended sentences for keeping an employee in enforced servitude. John Izekor, 36, and Precious Izekor, 29, kept their housekeeper and nanny in the dark about her immigration status and refused to return her passport or pay her an agreed rate. It is the first...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Covid: Calls for UK booster jabs by autumn as cases continue to rise

Covid boosters will be needed in September as cases continue to rise, a government vaccines expert has warned. Professor Adam Finn, a member of the government’s Joint Committee on Immunisations and Vaccinations, suggested a fifth jab will need to be rolled out for the most vulnerable as immunity to the virus gained by previous booster campaigns wanes. Professor Finn suggested September would be a good time to start a new booster campaign when the NHS usually also begins rolling out flu vaccines. He told BBC Radio 4 on Monday: “The booster protection does fade, particularly against milder infection and after...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy