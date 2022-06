It’s Wednesday and that means we can finally close out this series between the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics. Don’t get me wrong, as a Yankee fan I’m happy to watch them beat up on bad teams. But, it doesn’t make for the most entertaining viewing experience when the best team in baseball goes up against the worst. The A’s did put up a fight in Game 1, but eventually fell to the Bronx Bombers 9-5. I can’t say I expect this game to go any different as the Yankees look to continue dominating the league.

