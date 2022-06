The St. Louis Blues have wrapped up their 2021-22 season with a 49-22-11 record and third place in the Central Division. They also made it to the playoffs, where they got eliminated in six games by the eventual Stanley Cup champion, Colorado Avalanche. The club currently has 10 players (three forwards, six defensemen, and one goaltender) under contract beyond the 2022-23 season. With a multitude of contracts coming due to current and future cornerstone pieces, cap space will be a crucial component of the teams’ success moving forward. With that in mind, here are five players the front office could use as trade bait to create cap space and create positional depth.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO