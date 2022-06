This two-story Queen Anne residence was built on the corner of Monroe and Clay streets in 1903 by Robert Voellinger. The plans for this house were identical, with the exception of some architectural detailing, to the house next door which was built seven years earlier, likely by Robert’s brother, William. The Mann Building and Manufacturing Company built the house at 1223 and Robert Voellinger and his family moved into it in August 1903.

