Kim Elaine (Granger) Meggison was born in New Jersey in 1956, to William and Yvonne Granger. She attended Catholic school for most of her childhood, but when she and her family moved to New York she was enrolled in Mexico High School, and with her newfound freedom she immediately skipped the first two days of school, a story she loved recounting to her children with a wink.

