It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, or at least it will be July 1 in Belmar. That's when the Independence Day Light Show takes place 9 p.m. at the Taylor Pavilion. The festivities begin with the national anthem performed by Chris Pinnella, formerly of the Trans Siberian Orchestra. Next will come a 10-minute show that includes ariel effects, flames, fog, and lights. The event culminates with an incredible fireworks event.

BELMAR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO