Address of local operation: 6300 Wilson Mills Road, Mayfield Village, OH 44143. What the company does: Progressive’s vision is to be their customers No. 1 choice and destination for auto and other insurance. As their customers’ lives change and evolve, including purchasing a home, buying a boat or motorcycle, Progressive wants to be there to provide the protection and service they can count on. Progressive has many career paths you might not expect at an insurance company—like software developers and systems engineers—who along with customer care professionals drives them forward as a growing and evolving company.

MAYFIELD, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO