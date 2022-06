(Re Friday, June 24’s front-page story, “Report: City in ‘good financial health,’” “Inverness receives high marks on annual audit”): It seems like the city of Inverness has got everything going on the right decision; lower millage rate, but yet the city is doing great. The city of Crystal River needs the manager like Inverness. The one we have now, certainly we are not saving no money. They just want, want, want more and more and more.

INVERNESS, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO