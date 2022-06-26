ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fanny Packs Are Back — Here’s How to Style Them

NYLON
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaise your hand if a fanny pack revival wasn’t on your 2022 bingo card. Me either — but TikTok trends have proven me wrong. Every time I open my For You Page, I’m presented with another Cool Teen wearing Lululemon’s Mini Belt Bag over their shoulder. Though I don’t understand the...

POPSUGAR

Chlöe Wore Her Boldest Cutout Dress Yet to the BET Awards

While Chlöe is remaining relatively mum about when her highly anticipated debut album is dropping, she's continuing to refine her personal style on the red carpet. For the 2022 BET Awards on June 26, the "Have Mercy" singer wore a black gown by Nicolas Jebran that featured cutouts along the chest and sequin embellishments throughout. Accessory-wise, she went with silver-and-diamond stacked hoop earrings and a matching bracelet on her right wrist.
NYLON

Meet The Indie Designers Defining The Silver, Spiky Jewelry Trend

Here’s the next wave of silversmithing. Although it’s typical for gold jewelry to reign supreme, 2022 continues to eschew the status quo. Following the DIY-inspired beaded jewelry fad (that’s still going strong) and hot off the heels of Y2K’s cybercore trend, the rise of artsy, futuristic jewelry has arrived in masses. Silver, spiky, handmade baubles are adorning our social feeds more and more, while the avant-garde-meets-vintage jewelry trend grows fonder among celebs by the day, with sightings on Kylie Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, Emma Chamberlain, Billie Eilish, Kali Uchis, and even Beyoncé. Described as edgy, punk, witchy, gritty, and sci-fi-esque, cybercore fans and creators alike are adding these one-of-a-kind creations to their jewelry collections.
NYLON

Crocs’ Next Designer Collaboration Is With MCM

After a few days of teasing and sneak peeks, designer fashion brand MCM just dropped a collaboration with Crocs on Wednesday, June 29. Though Crocs is not new to creating limited-edition collections with big fashion (and celebrity) names, this is MCM’s first partnership with the popular footwear brand. MCM...
NYLON

Mowalola’s Return To The Runway Included A New Balance Sneaker Collab

The coveted sneakers are dropping later this year. The Spring 2023 season of Paris Fashion Week Men’s marked a huge shift for Mowalola Ogunlesi, as the Nigerian-British designer and her namesake brand made its return to the fashion scene with a runway show on Saturday, June 25, marking its first IRL presentation in three years. A surprise collaboration with New Balance was also revealed.
Variety

Quiver Distribution Buys SXSW Horror Favorite ‘Bitch Ass’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Quiver Distribution has acquired North American rights to “Bitch Ass,” a horror movie that premiered at this year’s SXSW where it won the Midnighter’s Audience Award and earned praise for its sly reinvention of the slasher genre. The film stars Teon Kelley (“Tyler”), Tunde Laleye (“Black as Night”), Me’lisa Sellers (“Split”), Tony Todd (“Candyman”), and Sheaun McKinney (“The Neighborhood”) and was written and directed by Bill Posley (“Cobra Kai”). Quiver Distribution is planning an October 14, 2022 release. Quiver says the film blends comedy, horror and social commentary, while telling the story...
NYLON

Party Report: The Blonds & motorola razr’s Pride Party

Welcome to NYLON’s Party Report Card, where we give you the Who, What, Where, Why, and When on this week’s hottest parties — plus all the gossip you missed. It’s the inside scoop you need to feel like you were on the invite list. Sorry in advance for the FOMO.
NYLON

Spotify Rolls Out Karaoke Feature

Finally, something good: Spotify is launching a karaoke mode. The announcement comes exactly two Gregorian calendar years too late, after the karaoke-deprived erected rogue living room setups using this Amazon microphone and YouTube dot com during the lockdown wave. Anyone whose ever tried to do karaoke at home without the...
