The Joshua Tree National Park area can be enjoyed as a day trip as it’s 2.5 hours from San Diego and Los Angeles. However, most visitors opt to stay longer, for they soon discover a short visit is not enough. There are many lookout points, and we can guarantee you will take out your camera constantly because distinctive rock formations — such as Skull Rock, which has intrigued visitors for years — are abundant. However, there are so many other Joshua Tree area attractions visitors miss.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO