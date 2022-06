PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts pleaded guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer on the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Troy Sargent, 38, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to all six counts of an indictment, including felony charges of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and civil disorder, as well as four related misdemeanor offenses, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia announced.

