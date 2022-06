Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- A cold front will slowly be moving through South Carolina today. There will be a chance for some much-needed rain today. Savannah is near 12 inches below average for the year. There will be scattered showers and thunderstorms from late morning along the coast and inland areas after 1 pm. Highs are going to be near 90˚ for most areas and mid-80s at the beach.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO