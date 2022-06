“On the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Republic Restoratives Distillery, a women-owned, LGBTQ-owned distillery in Washington, DC, has announced that it will donate proceeds from the sale of its brand-new Dissent Gin – inspired by Ruth Bader Ginsberg – to the National Network of Abortion Funds, which provides money to community and indigenous organizations to provide funding, travel, lodging to pregnant people in dire need of abortion care.

